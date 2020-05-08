Dear Spring Athletes: A missed season is a reminder to appreciate our time with sports.

Editor’s Note: Sports have stopped in the last two months due to the coronavirus pandemic. And while there is hope on the horizon: UFC, NASCAR and the Bundesliga in Germany are among the top organizations that have announced plans for their return, there have been many seasons and events that have simply been missed. That has included major, international events like the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments and Wimbledon this summer.

But it has also impacted millions of children locally, including high school seniors who saw their spring sports seasons canceled.

A family in Maryland can provide a snapshot of what it was like to see a sports career in high school come to an abrupt end. Although it included moments of tears, it also included reflections on how sports can bring together friends and generations of a family. UFC 249

Bennett Solomon, whose senior baseball season was canceled, is a senior at Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda, Maryland. Her story was originally published in The Black & White student newspaper in Whitman. Her father, Aaron, is the coordinating producer of ESPN’s “Around the Horn.” Aaron’s father George was editor-in-chief of The Washington Post from 1975 to 2003. Aaron and George attended the University of Florida, where Bennett plans to attend this fall.

They follow their stories, including the George Washington Post column about Aaron’s senior season.

Dear Spring Athletes …

By Bennett Solomon

Originally Published On April 1, 2020

During my past three years as part of the Whitman baseball program, I had only seen my coach cry once, tears of joy after our program’s first regional championship in my third year. But after practice on Thursday, March 12, the day before the students left for a two-week break due to the COVID-19 outbreak, my coach choked once again. This time, however, she began to shed tears of sadness. In his opinion, we had just finished the final practice of the season.

After seeing my coach cry for the second time in almost four years, I returned to my car with my head down. But what he said didn’t hit me until the next day. In Friday’s third period, I also started crying. I started crying because I realized that I couldn’t play the game I loved competitively before I left for college. My senior season was going down the drain.

I think most spring sports athletes feel the same way. Boys ‘and girls’ tennis was a state champion last year. The lacrosse, baseball, and softball girls made it to the state semifinals. Our city rivals Bethesda-Chevy Chase kicked the kids out of lacrosse in the second round of the playoffs last year. Athletes want the opportunity to compete, avenge the disappointments of last season, and end each season on a high note, but that’s the worst part of the situation athletes, especially older adults, find themselves in. We will not have the opportunity to compete. An opportunity to win the region. An opportunity to return to the state tournaments. And the most devastating part: we won’t be able to do what we love the most.

At Whitman, there are hundreds of talented athletes, and some even play to the next level. But many of us high school athletes will simply be regular college kids next year. Maybe we’ll play a club ball here and there, or try intramurals, but there will no longer be a trophy to play with or a sign in the main gym that can put our names on it. For us senior spring athletes, we will never be able to put on a Vikings jersey again and compete. No more walk-offs or winning game goals. No more sleepovers or team haircuts. And because this outbreak is so unprecedented and unpredictable, we can’t do anything about it.

Hoping to play for part of the spring season, athletes from Montgomery County Public Schools and local private schools have been posting photos or videos of themselves in their Instagram stories playing their sport with the catchphrase ” Let the children play. ” I wish I could say that social media campaigns to bring the spring sports community together would help the cause, but the world is facing a pandemic that affects thousands of people every day. Unfortunately, Governor Larry Hogan won’t see these Instagram stories, and with the state extending the school shutdown to April 24, it appears that the spring sports season has come to an end.

Seniors: Whether he was a four-year varsity player or even a one-year varsity player, he represented the Vikes while practicing the sport he loves. Playing sports for your school is a unique opportunity, and I hope that my fellow spring athletes appreciated the time as I did. The Whitman baseball program became a family to me. I developed relationships that will last forever, and I will never forget my time as a three-year college player. I was part of the story when baseball won its first regional championship – not many high school students say that.

Senior spring athletes at Whitman wish their senior seasons could have ended differently; They put incessant amounts of work to achieve their goals over the years. A tip to all the older athletes who spent a lot of their time and effort being Vike. And for all non-seniors, wear your jersey next season with pride. Don’t play for yourself, play for Vikes and for your teammates. Appreciate your time as part of Whitman’s athletics because you never know when it will end.

The dust of a season that was not

By Aaron Solomon in 2020 in son Bennett Solomon

My son’s high school baseball career ended on May 21, 2019. Bennett Solomon was playing in the Maryland 4A State Semifinal. He was on the mound that night and had pitched the last four innings of the game. He played in front of at least 1,000 people at a beautiful baseball stadium in Bethesda, Maryland, named for the great sports journalist, Shirley Povich. The Walt Whitman Vikings definitely lost to Old Mill. I will always remember the hug he gave me after leaving the shelter with tears in his eyes (and mine). This loss was going to hurt for a while.

I looked down into the stands after that hug and my father, George Solomon, was still sitting where he had left him. Stunned. Not really accepting what had just happened. He would tell me months later, during a summer league game that Bennett was playing in the same stadium, “Shoulda won that game.” Don’t worry, I said, we have to wait for your senior season.

For a bit of history, Bennett didn’t have breakneck speed, he wasn’t especially torn, he didn’t throw 85 miles per hour. But he was a ball player. Since he was a child, baseball was his love. Yes, he liked hoops, he liked flag football, he loved watching all kinds of sports. But he was a ball player. Whether it was with his youth recreation teams, his high school team, his summer travel teams, the guy just wanted to play. Last season alone, I’m pretty sure he played over 60 games between his high school team and the summer team. He played well enough to consider pursuing baseball at the college level. He decided late last summer that he didn’t want to continue that search.

Her father wondered aloud one day, “What was all this for?” Why go through a double game on Sunday in a dusty diamond in Maryland or Virginia or New York or Georgia in mid-July? The son explained it to his father one of those July days. “Dad, I love playing with my friends and I love competition.” Well, there you have it.

His friends were guys like Howie Fishman, Sean Fleming, Sam Mermelstein, Ben Ruth, Ryan McIntyre, Conor Walsh, Dev Zoks, Ethan Ridner, Henry Smith. He’d be spending a lot of time with those guys during his summers. I hope you are still connected to them in some way. Some of the best friendships you will have will come from your baseball experiences.

I remember my senior season as if it were yesterday. Even certain at-bats, certain plays, certain moments. You go 0-5 in a game against Springbrook, well you remember. In fact, my father wrote a column in The Washington Post in 1987 about my senior year at Wootton High School just in case I wanted to refer to him. We were 14-2 and they threw us out in the first round of the playoffs. It still stings.

Somehow, it’s worse to know that Bennett won’t be able to experience that last season. That last round with his boys. Bennett felt great when he addressed this season at Whitman. He was a team leader, he was stronger, better than the year before. I wanted to see how it developed. It could have been very good. Her younger brother Bryan had been on the varsity team this season. It was the first time they’d be listed together as teammates. Damn, that would have been really cool.

Unfortunately, we wonder what could have been. But keep this in mind, Bennett Solomon: I saw you become a great ball player, a great teammate and just a great kid. I’m proud of you. i love you Here you are, no. 34. Helluva runs.

The dust of a season of dreams.

For ball players, it was a game; but for your friends

By George Solomon

The Washington Post (1987)

My son’s baseball season ended last Saturday with a hard line to the right. His team, Wootton High School, lost to Gaithersburg, 2-0, in the first round of the Maryland AA Region playoffs.

The boys and their coaches, Rhett Ross and Bob Hampton, left the home field after the final game with their heads held high, disappointed, but each knowing how much they had managed to win the county regular season AA title with a 14- 2 record.

His parents, however, did not leave the field. Instead, most of us sit in the stands, too stunned to move, too unhappy to be logical (after all, it was just an extracurricular activity for our children), and too proud of them to say “good try,quot; and leave it. go to that.

So we sit in the sun for a long time. It seemed like 20 hours. It doesn’t matter that last year Wootton won just five games, and the year before just three. This year, our kids spoiled us well, winning games they could have easily lost, coming from behind multiple times, holding on when you knew the opponent was about to explode, grabbing first place early in the season, and holding on, until …

Our kids could only go on to other things: dating, friends, college, MTV. What We Had Most of us had seen our children play 2,200 sporting events since they were 7 years old (I count every soccer game twice) and we can accept losses with wins. Some of us even have younger children that we can push.

“But this is different,” said Nina Spicer, whose son Scott is a good catcher whose aggressive style sometimes irritated opposing coaches and excited Scouts in the National Hockey League. “This should never have happened, because these are our children and this was our year and it was their time.”

But it happened, and when it happened, the children handled the loss better than their parents. Including the father who tried to be coldly objective during his 25 years in sports journalism and used to mock a certain coach who once told him: “losing is like death.” Last weekend, I had to agree with old coach-philosopher George Allen, especially when I started to visually fantasize (what a fabulous midlife crisis I’m in) a different result than Saturday’s game and reflect on how We would have done against Wheaton on Tuesday if Gaithersburg hadn’t earned the opportunity. (Wheaton beat Gaithersburg 9-0 for the title.)

Fortunately, the father began to recover and regained his judgment two days after “Elimination,quot; when Nina Spicer’s husband, Fred, asked, “Was there a game?”

And Dee Arata, whose son Tommy helped win two end-of-season games with home runs even though he’s only a sophomore, said he would have to carry on with the rest of his life. The same Dee Arata who in the Wootton-Springbrook game two weeks ago turned her back on the playing field and instead fixed her eyes on a pond behind the fence for almost two hours.

I have good friends whose children excel in music and love to build things. They delight in their children’s academic triumphs and take them to concerts. However, what they haven’t experienced is the sensation in the pit of their stomach when the game is in play and your child may win or lose for the team.

My friend asks why a baseball game should be considered more important than a piano recital. I don’t have a good answer other than saying it is, and I hope my son can take the lessons from his May hitting break to college with the knowledge that freshman English has to be easier than going from 0 to 5 against Springbrook.

However, when evaluating the season, the most important thing is the moments of games, when a child’s success could light up the faces of his teammates; when the kids knew they were much better than they had been before and by the sixth game of the season they were officially contenders.

They were trained by two men who enjoyed helping them harness their potential; and encouraged by a group of parents, who sometimes get a little carried away (can I go to Wheaton again?), excited about their children’s success.

So, Mike Hayden, let me tell you, you really were a good starting batter and second baseman, and while some Seneca Valley parents thought you talked too much, I liked the way you handled yourself these past three years. Tony Riggs, a sophomore, will save money on his parents’ tuition by getting a scholarship in two years. Rich Gregorio struck power in his senior year and set a standard for his sophomore brother Dennis to try to equalize.

Jimmy Baker played third base all season with a pin in his leg from a football injury, while his father was on my left and Hayden’s father was on my right, all trying to keep Jimmy from dropping his hands while hitting. Spicer was an excellent receiver and could reach the Met next year as a senior if he is not first signed by the Philadelphia Flyers to replace Ron Hextall.

Arata has an excellent swing and will be a star next year, as will right fielder Al Lightsley, who reminds me of Al Kaline, whom Al Lightsley never heard of. Jason Hsu, Jeff Youngs and Richard Choi were key reserves and David Nicklas became strong as the second starting pitcher.

The team’s star, to be sure, was senior left-handed pitcher Steve Betz, whose 8-2 record and ERA below 1.50 should lead to a college scholarship somewhere. Four years ago, as a freshman, Betz was excluded from the junior-varsity team. Coach Ross helped teach him how to pitch; her parents taught her class.

Finally, Aaron Solomon, the left-handed hitter at first base, nearly hit .400 as a sophomore, dropped below .250 as a junior, and then scored the Eric Davis type numbers for the first month of his senior season before returning to ground with a thud And when he last hit as a high school baseball player, he scored 2-0, with two outs and no one on base at the bottom of the last inning. He wanted a base hit to keep the season going; Her mother and I had more modest goals. “Please don’t let him out to end the season,” whispered Hazel Solomon.

No way, I thought. “The boy stood in front of the wailing wall in Jerusalem last month. Can’t K. “

Look at the book: F-9; end of baseball career in high school. Great season