Dead taxpayers received aid checks. Can survivors keep them?

President Donald Trump, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and now the IRS, are urging people who received coronavirus relief payments for a deceased taxpayer to return the money to the government.

But legal experts say there is no law that requires people to do that.

Some of the more than 130 million economic impact payments that were sent to taxpayers as part of the $ 2.2 billion financial aid package were sent to deceased people. That happened mainly due to a delay in reporting data on who has died. It happened with previous federal stimulus payments, and tax experts say it's almost inevitable.

However, this is the first time that the IRS is requesting a refund of money from survivors of deceased taxpayers. Some law experts say the government may not have the legal authority to demand their return. They also suggest that the move may just be for the IRS to respond to pressure from the White House and the Treasury Department.

Trump and Mnuchin have publicly said in recent weeks that money sent to deceased taxpayers must be returned. But the IRS did not issue any formal guidance until this week. On Wednesday, he updated his website, stating that if a person died before payment was issued, the money should be returned. He also provided instructions on how to do it.

The IRS and Treasury did not say what would happen if these payments were not returned or refunded.

Former taxpayer advocate Nina Olson said there is nothing in the law that prohibits payments from going to the deceased. There's also nothing in the law that requires people to pay back. And he noted that the language used on the IRS website does not say that the law requires that payments be returned.

"We are starting with these two snippets of sound and working backwards," said Olson, who now heads the nonprofit Center for Taxpayer Rights.

The Treasury did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Relief payments were made to taxpayers based on information submitted on their 2019 or 2018 taxes. But it is considered a discount on 2020 taxes. The government used previous tax forms to help expedite payments to the public. to offset some of the economic devastation of the coronavirus pandemic.

The problem is that some people who filed those taxes can no longer be alive. Those payments are sent to an heir or executor of your estate. If the payment is based on a completed tax return after your death, an economic impact paycheck may even denote that the person is deceased along with their name.

It is confusing at best. But it would also be a legal and logistical disaster for the government to try to recover all the money that is unlikely to be pursued, Olson and others said.

"They don't have a legal leg to stand on," he said.

The coronavirus rescue package, which included aid payments, was approved in late March. The government began issuing the payments in April. There is no official count of how many payments went to deceased people.

Bryan Camp, professor of law at Texas Tech University, is more cautious. He said the legality of the payment may depend more on when the person died. If someone died in 2020, they are owed the money, but before that, probably not.

However, the IRS guidelines are more confusing, only that the death must be before the payments, some of which are still pending.

Olson and others, including Keith Fogg, a clinical professor of law at Harvard, do not expect the government to take extreme measures to get the money back. It would be difficult for the government to prove that survivors were not entitled to payments in the first place, as the law is written.

"Someone dies in March of COVID-19, is he really going to tell (his survivors) that he has to pay that payment back?" Olson said. "No. I will take that demand."

So what should someone do if they received a check for someone deceased?

The camp says that if it is not due to you, return it. Olson said that by sticking to it, the IRS has focused on some of the rules before and may do so again.

"If you feel bad, give it back. If you don't feel bad about it, I wouldn't say you have to return it, "Fogg said." You're not breaking the law as I see it. "

