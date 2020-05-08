Dave Parker fondly remembers his "wide world,quot; of ABC Sports, meeting Howard Cosell

Sports. It is the fun of our lives. For some of us, it helps us get through the night. I know things are weird right now, but let me tell you something: I am no different. I get up in the morning, turn on ESPN and watch sports all day. When I'm at home, I had dinner with Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon yelling at me from television for the past 10-15 years. College Hoops, MLB, I even plan my Saturday afternoons rooting for my Ohio state boys. Hearing Keith Jackson's voice during all those college football seasons over the years has always reminded me of my days in high school and Hawaii, and I'll tell you why.

I woke up in a five-star hotel room in Honolulu on an early sunny day in January 1980. I stepped out onto the balcony, through the morning breeze and swaying palm trees, with just one thing in mind: ABC. Sports.

MORE: Dave Parker remembers the first spring training after Roberto Clemente's death

When I was a kid, I spent my Saturdays on pee soccer or Knothole baseball, what the Ohio people call Little League. We got home in the afternoon. Mom would make peanut butter and jam sandwiches for me and my brothers, then we would join Dad in the studio watching TV. Cassius Clay and his frankness impressed me. He could do anything, he could say anything. He was the champion, man. It made me believe that my dreams were reasonable. Hell, I could change my name if I wanted to. That's what ABC Sports showed me. And the man she was always talking to was Howard Cosell. If old Howard was in your face, you were someone. You were special.It didn't matter if he was praising you or intellectually ranting you. If that ABC microphone was in front of your lips, you were relevant. It was possible that anything and everything was on the table for me in life, and ABC Sports taught that lesson. While some of you had "Freedom to be you and me,quot;, I had Cosell and Ali.

The network supported The Champ through its stance of rejecting its draft notice, leading to the stripping of its heavyweight boxing crown. Cosell continued to publicly engage with Ali, providing him with a forum to tell his side of things, but in 1968 Howard also spoke up for the rights of Olympic athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos. I was 17 years old and I was preparing for my third year soccer season when I saw these great men perform, not in defiance but in courage and support for the black community.

Smith and Carlos's actions showed me that, like Ali, the black athlete could speak his mind, regardless of the consequences.

Now soccer, as many of you know, has always been my first love. And if it weren't for a critical injury during my first year of my senior year in high school, I certainly would have been an NCAA D-1 running back. I was in a really bad place during the winter of 1970. I had two surgeries on my knee and was unable to play baseball for my school, which affected my MLB draft status. I lay down on my couch in the early spring of that year, wondering where my life would go. Chris Schenkel was an ABC announcer at this time. Some of you may recall that one of the most popular sports on television in 1970 was, of all things, bowling. You can see that bowling probably got higher ratings than college football games, certainly college basketball, which was something that became more popular as a televised sport later in the decade, but if you were home in the late winter and early In the spring, The Professional Bowlers Tour was probably the only sport on television. He couldn't run, he couldn't swing, he couldn't dive. I felt like a cripple. I spent that day trying to figure it all out, not an easy thing for a 17 year old. Seeing those men roll that heavy ball down the lanes, I was impressed by the ability to play a perfect game of 300. I respected that.

I saw the Firestone Tournament of Champions. The winner took home $ 25,000. I couldn't believe it: $ 25K for bowling! I thought to myself that with some practice, maybe I could compete. I defended myself in all other sports, why not bowling? If you didn't change the channel, you would hear Jim McKay's voice and know it was time for "Wide World of Sports,quot;.

They always had skiing. I knew it wasn't for me, but it sure looked great. I imagined myself traveling the world, traveling to all these exotic places. Like the opening of that legendary Saturday afternoon show, my life in high school was a constant variety of sports, but with my injuries, I was seeing the agony of defeat directly to my face. The love and support of my family and ABC Sports gave me the strength to overcome my sadness and put my heart and mind in order.

I managed to heal and was finally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 14th round in June 1970. I had a great season in the Rookie League and returned home for a few weeks before participating in the Buccos & # 39; Instructional League program in Florida . I spent as much time as possible with my friends and siblings before addressing my adoptive baseball family in Pirate City, and during this time I learned about a new program on Monday nights.

The first game would feature the New York Jets, with the league's most popular player, Joe Namath, in QB against my beloved Cleveland Browns and their star running back, Leroy Kelly. I dreamed of being Kelly's apparent heir in his home state, as well as how he replaced my soccer idol Jim Brown. And for those moments watching that game at home with my dad, ABC Sports once again brought us together, remembering my great moments on the high school soccer field and most importantly, imagining my dad watching me play.

Over the years, I didn't catch much of "Monday Night Football,quot; due to winter baseball obligations, but that doesn't mean ABC Sports was far from my mind. Arriving at baseball stadiums through the minor leagues in the afternoons, a few hours before Saturday night games, some clubs came equipped with televisions. And as I was dressing up for my sport, Jim McKay's words and that explosive soundtrack were my battle cry. I would watch television and maybe watch gymnastics, bull riding, Olympic summer boxing. Me and the boys used to laugh as we watched Evel Knievel do all those crazy jumps on his motorcycle.

I dated Knievel once after an event in Cincinnati. Quirky cat, but the man had some stones to do everything he did. After I became a major league player forever with the Pirates in 1973, Saturday afternoon always involved ABC Sports. Before a night game or nine quick tickets, me and the kids would be in our lockers at the clubhouse in Three Rivers or on the road while car racing played on television. I can almost hear that Scottish guy now: Jackie Stewart, the racing commentator of color. Seeing a clip of him today brings me back to being with the boys: post-game beers with Willie Stargell, Dock Ellis and Larry Demery, Manny Sanguillen, Rennie Stennett, my manager Danny Murtaugh. Jackie Stewart's voice is like a damn portal to my past, a glorious Miller Time past.

When ABC Sports started streaming baseball on Monday nights, the first thing I said to myself was "When am I going to meet Howard?" 1976 and I keep dreaming like you, hoping that one day I can have an intelligent exchange with the great Cosell, like Ali. The Pirates played "Monday Night Baseball,quot; four times in '76. Howard was not in the building, but I had to be part of a moment in ABC Sports history when my teammate John Candelaria released a no-hitter. on national television. It was Candy's night and I was delighted to be a direct witness.

However, she still wanted to date Howard. That day he was almost there.

It was the next spring training, 1977. Cosell had come down to Florida to interview players. I was relaxing with Demery in the back fields of Pirate City towards the end of a workout when he approached us. The man I saw as a boy walked slowly towards us. I didn't show it, but I was stunned when everyone came out.

"Dave Parker," Cosell said in that deliberate, nasal voice we all remember, "The Cobra. May I have a word with you?" I can barely remember any of the topics we discussed, and wish lists didn't exist in the 70s, but if they did, this was really a great topic for me. The Pirates appeared many times on "Monday Night Baseball,quot; in '77. I never heard Cosell say my name, but seeing the network banner logo on the sidelines of Three Rivers and other stadiums reminded me that I did it as a professional athlete. black in America. Howard and I would talk from time to time for years to come, sometimes for good reason and sometimes not, but this relationship, and the relationship with ABC Sports, made it so special to me.

That morning when I came out of my hotel room in Hawaii three years later, in 1980, I got on the elevator feeling energized by all those memories. If you've been wondering why a cat in a fancy Honolulu community would be daydreaming about television, well, when the elevator doors opened, the answer was right in front of me.

Frank Gifford, Reggie Jackson and Jim Palmer were in the lobby, along with a full team of network cameras. We were about to shoot a segment of "The Superstars," a popular ABC Sports Saturday show during the 1970s and early 1980s. This was the second time I had appeared in Superstars, when I approached The Penguin, Ron Cey, for the obstacle course championship in '78.

Being featured on ABC Sports the second time brought me as many chills as the first. In life, receiving something you love never goes away, and seeing the ABC Sports logo in that microphone under my chin was a thrill of personal victory that never got boring.

Dave Parker was a seven-time MLB All-Star, two-time batting champion, 1978 National League MVP, and World Series champion with the 1979 Pirates and 1989 Athletics. He retired in 1991 after playing parts of 19 seasons in the majors. Parker now volunteers his time at the Cincinnati Reds Urban Youth Academy near his home in Ohio. His book, "Cobra: Dave Parker and the Boys at the Peak of Black Baseball," will be released through the University of Nebraska Press in the spring of 2021.