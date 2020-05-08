Daniel Radcliffe spends time during COVID-19 quarantine creating Lego worlds

WENN / Bridow

When he talks to Kelly Clarkson, the star of & # 39; Harry Potter & # 39; He admits that he picked up Lego after promising to stay away from video games since the coronavirus crash began.

Up News Info –

Daniel Radcliffe He is spending time in self-isolation creating Lego worlds.

The "Harry Potter" star stopped playing video games nonstop in early 2020 because he felt he wasn't being productive enough and promised to stay away from his obsessive habit when the coronavirus blockade began.

Instead, he and his girlfriend, Erin Darke, have picked up Lego and spend their days building bricks.

"What has really helped us get through this quarantine has been great Lego sets, which take a long time (and) are very meditative …" he tells the presenter of the talk show Kelly Clarkson. "We have made a & # 39;Jurassic Park& # 39; one … and we just started a & # 39;Strange things& # 39; one, which is half built but is great, because it has two levels: the normal world and the world upside down. It's very cool.

<br />

"We still don't know how we are going to say it completely. It could all fall apart."