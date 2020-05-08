Dani Evans of "ANTM,quot; finally headed to the episode where Tyra told her to close her gap

Home Entertainment Dani Evans of "ANTM,quot; finally headed to the episode where Tyra told...

Dani should teach a master class on how to make "My Truth,quot; videos.

Recently, America's next top model It has resurfaced on the web because people are realizing how problematic the program was.

One of the most viral moments that has circulated is this Cycle 6 moment when Tyra told one of the contestants, Dani Evans, to close the gap between his teeth:

It's especially annoying because, a few cycles later, Tyra had one of the contestants get the gap in your enlarged teeth.

Well, in a recent IG post, Dani has responded to the episode and its enduring implications:

Dani begins the video by saying that she wasn't initially going to respond to the resurfaced clip, but when Slick Woods, another model known for her gap, texted her, she knew she had to say something.

Ben Gabbe / Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images


Dani starts talking about how America's next top model It was his Little Rock ticket and nothing and no one would stand in his way to achieve it.

During the infamous episode where all the girls went to the dentist, Dani also shared that during this episode, the dentist asked her if she wanted to close her gap and she repeatedly said "no,quot;. Their exchange back and forth did not air.

The CW

Dani talked about growing up insecure because of her gap, but when her mother pointed out that her two grandmothers, whom Dani adored, had gaps in her front teeth, then she came to accept and love her gap and nothing was going to change that.

So when it came to the panel and Tyra asked Dani why she didn't close her gap, she realized that the producers didn't get the message across because it would be "good for television."

The CW

From Tyra's point of view, it seemed like Dani didn't listen to her request and from Dani's point of view, she simply said no to an option she didn't want.

At that moment, Dani saw her fulfilling Tyra's request as another step on her journey to leave Little Rock. It wasn't until much later that she realized the lasting implications it might have had on young girls watching her on television.

Dani ends the video not with a message to Tyra or to ANTM producers, but "to all the young queens affected by Tyra's words:"

You are beautiful … it doesn't matter if you have a gap, stacked teeth, straight teeth. It doesn't matter if you are black, brown, white, indifferent, other. Never mind. What makes you beautiful is [inside]. It's a matter of your self-esteem … [that] nobody can establish except you. [I want to] remind you of your worth. You are a masterpiece. You are so loved, so adored and you are beautiful.

Live images of me watching this full video:

Friends, fans and celebrities came out on DROVES to show their support for Dani in the comments, including Slick Woods …

…partner ANTM alum Eugena Washington …

… and even MR. JAY MANUEL HIMSELF!

IDK about all of you, but this whole post MOVED me.

@ danievans1 / Via instagram.com

"No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

-Eleanor Roosevelt

—— Joe from The princess's Diary

——— Dani Evans

You can watch Dani's full video here.

