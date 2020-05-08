Dani Evans of "ANTM,quot; finally headed to the episode where Tyra told her to close her gap

Dani ends the video not with a message to Tyra or to ANTM producers, but "to all the young queens affected by Tyra's words:"

You are beautiful … it doesn't matter if you have a gap, stacked teeth, straight teeth. It doesn't matter if you are black, brown, white, indifferent, other. Never mind. What makes you beautiful is [inside]. It's a matter of your self-esteem … [that] nobody can establish except you. [I want to] remind you of your worth. You are a masterpiece. You are so loved, so adored and you are beautiful.