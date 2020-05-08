Dallas County Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths, 249 New Positive Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLd6f08f3dd864be10afd5abf8bb7cb01315%

Health officials are reporting ten more deaths and an additional 249 positive cases of the coronavirus in Dallas.

The total count of cases in Dallas County is 5,369, including 135 deaths.

Additional deaths reported today include:

-A man in his 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville, who was seriously ill at an area hospital.

-A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A 60-year-old woman residing in a long-term care facility in the city of Richardson, who was hospitalized.

-A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster, who was seriously ill at an area hospital.

-A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A 7-year-old man who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville, who was seriously ill at an area hospital.

-An 80-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care center in the city of Dallas, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.

-A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Garland, who was in a hospice facility.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, approximately 79% were critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: health care, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, lifeguards and other essential functions.

Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under the age of 65 and approximately half did not have high-risk chronic health conditions.

Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

Of the total 135 deaths reported to date, more than a third were associated with long-term care facilities.

