Dallas County Reports 10 More COVID-19 Deaths, 249 New Positive Cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The total count of cases in Dallas County is 5,369, including 135 deaths.
Additional deaths reported today include:
-A man in his 40s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville, who was seriously ill at an area hospital.
-A man in his 50s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.
-A 60-year-old woman residing in a long-term care facility in the city of Richardson, who was hospitalized.
-A man in his 60s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Dallas, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.
-A woman in her 60s who was a resident of the city of Lancaster, who was seriously ill at an area hospital.
-A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Dallas, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.
-A man in his 70s who was a resident of the city of Irving, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.
-A 7-year-old man who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Duncanville, who was seriously ill at an area hospital.
-An 80-year-old woman who was a resident of a long-term care center in the city of Dallas, who was seriously ill in an area hospital.
-A man in his 90s who was a resident of a long-term care facility in the city of Garland, who was in a hospice facility.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization that reported employment, approximately 79% were critical infrastructure workers, with a wide range of occupational sectors affected, including: health care, transportation, food and agriculture, public works, finance, communications, clergy, lifeguards and other essential functions.
Of the cases requiring hospitalization, two-thirds were under the age of 65 and approximately half did not have high-risk chronic health conditions.
Diabetes has been a reported high-risk underlying health condition in approximately one third of all hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
Of the total 135 deaths reported to date, more than a third were associated with long-term care facilities.
