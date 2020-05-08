Cynthia Bailey's snake photo has fans debating the subtext of her message

Cynthia Bailey believes that people should never explain themselves. She believes that in front of your friends, there is no need to do this, and the enemies will never believe you, even if you do, so there is no point at all. Check out his latest message for fans.

‘Never explain yourself. your friends don't need it and your enemies won't believe you. # tbt #modellife #snakegate, "Cynthia told her fans and sparked a massive debate with this message.

Kenya Moore skipped the comments and praised Cynthia's short hair that she sported in the photo.

A follower said, ‘Oooh, and I love how the serpent subtext wrapped around your neck keeps us guessing. Very smart and unassuming, but hidden in plain sight. "

One of her fans posted this message: “ By far the most beautiful of ALL housewives #ISaidWhatISaid & # 39; & # 39 ;, and another follower said: & # 39; Short hair really looks fantastic in most of the beautiful black women … I am sporting that look from 1997 until now. & # 39;

Another commenter posted this: ‘@ cynthiabailey10 I've known you since rhoa season 3 and let me tell you !! The inspiration that you are cannot be explained! Keep it up and we'll keep watching you! What comes your way! Your crown can never be tilted. "

Someone else said, "Very beautiful photo @ cynthiabailey10 I am not a snake person, but you are beautiful," and another follower posted, "No explanation needed when the energy force is so strong and powerful."

Another follower wrote: "I wish you would wear your real hair every now and then @ cynthiabailey10 this photo looks amazing."

Not long ago, Cynthia impressed some of her fans when she shared an important post on her social media account. She wanted to raise awareness about a very important case, and you can see it in a previous article.



