CU President Mark Kennedy to give up $ 200,000 bonus after protest

After facing criticism from the faculty and staff at the University of Colorado, President Mark Kennedy announced Thursday that he will not collect the $ 200,000 bonus described in his contract as an incentive to complete parts of his job, such as starting a process. strategic planning and communicate with government leaders and donors

Instead, Kennedy will donate $ 150,000 of that bond to the first-generation scholarship fund in rural communities that he and his wife, Debbie Kennedy, established, and will give up the remaining $ 50,000.

"I acknowledge that the contractual milestones that enabled me to reach my full salary distract me from our work in the difficult budget situation that COVID-19 is causing at the university," Kennedy said in a written statement Thursday.

CU campuses, like many higher education institutions across the state and the country, are recovering from economic difficulties due to the impacts of the global pandemic, compounded by the fact that Colorado state funds for higher education They are among the lowest in the nation.

CU Boulder began executing layoffs in April, the Daily Camera newspaper reported.

An initial and grim budget analysis for 2020-2021 predicted a loss of at least tens of millions of dollars for the university, with budget balancing options including a reduction or elimination of planned compensation increases, licenses and layoffs of employees.

