CU President Mark Kennedy to give up $ 200,000 bonus after protest

After facing criticism from the faculty and staff at the University of Colorado, President Mark Kennedy announced Thursday that he will not collect the $ 200,000 bonus described in his contract as an incentive to complete parts of his job, such as starting a process. strategic planning and communicate with government leaders and donors

Instead, Kennedy will donate $ 150,000 of that bond to the first-generation scholarship fund in rural communities that he and his wife, Debbie Kennedy, established, and will give up the remaining $ 50,000.

"I acknowledge that the contractual milestones that enabled me to reach my full salary distract me from our work in the difficult budget situation that COVID-19 is causing at the university," Kennedy said in a written statement Thursday.

CU campuses, like many higher education institutions across the state and the country, are recovering from economic difficulties due to the impacts of the global pandemic, compounded by the fact that Colorado state funds for higher education They are among the lowest in the nation.

CU Boulder began executing layoffs in April, the Daily Camera newspaper reported.

An initial and grim budget analysis for 2020-2021 predicted a loss of at least tens of millions of dollars for the university, with budget balancing options including a reduction or elimination of planned compensation increases, licenses and layoffs of employees.

In late April, Daily Camera reported that Kennedy would receive $ 200,000 in bonuses in addition to his first-year salary of $ 650,000, which increases to $ 850,000 a year from next month.

More than 150 CU Boulder faculty and staff members signed a letter to the university leadership asking why the system president was receiving a bond at a time of financial crisis.

CU Regent Glen Gallegos, the chairman of the board, told Daily Camera on Wednesday that the media called the money a bonus when it was actually an "incentive salary,quot; to "achieve performance goals."

“We have a lot of work to do to ensure that the University of Colorado faces the challenges ahead and continues to fulfill its mission of serving our students and our state, and I look forward to working toward that end with all those who care about CU and Colorado's future. Kennedy said in his statement.