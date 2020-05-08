Crack of the Bat and Pop of the Glove about to be heard loud and clear – Up News Info Detroit

Tom Murphy has become an online sensation during baseball's shutdown because of the variety of workouts the Seattle Mariners catcher posts to Instagram from his home in New York State.

While staying fit is a priority, Murphy is also thinking about the future. As in, how the game strategy might need to change if the teams have to play in empty stadiums.

"It is going to be one of those things that is going to add some different aspects to the game," Murphy said.

Every time baseball returns after the delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there is one element that could come into play like never before: the sound of silence.

Bat outburst and glove burst can resonate with a rich and deep echo that invokes nostalgia for the game, from the days of playing in front of just family and friends in Little League or high school when the loudest noises they were the ping of an aluminum bat and an overly jealous father. But a quiet ballpark also means a drastic departure for professional athletes accustomed to roaring crowds.

"It is going to be strange, there is no question about it. It is going to be very rare. We are so used to having fans in the stands," said Washington manager Davey Martinez. "I've been in professional baseball since 1983. This will be the first time. This will be the first time for me. Even in the minor leagues, we had fans. This is new territory for many of us, but it will be part of it if we start. "

The noise of the noise associated with baseball is essentially a masking agent. It could be just the general buzz of the crowd involved in normal conversation, music pumped through the stadium audio between pitches or the wave of noise after a particularly exciting play.

In Murphy's case, he is concerned about what a hitter might hear within inches of where he settles.

The subtle movement of the receiver to place the target in the correct location and frame the home plate is a vital piece of success for a pitcher. Murphy's concern is that without the normal stadium soundtrack, will his moves be too obvious and allow hitters to discover where the field might be located?

"That's something I'm sure people haven't really thought about too much," Murphy said. "But I've thought about it a lot, and just thinking about how many locations they're going to give away is kind of scary to pitchers, just because obviously it's a big part of their game to command different locations without the hitter knowing."

"And that situation definitely worries me a little bit," he said.

Still, with the expectation that games will only start on TV, the lack of noise in the stadium could be a problem. Discussions that have not leaked in the past, whether those involved are players on the field, the referees or those on the bench, can now be heard clearly.

Some of those conversations previously classified as R will need an editor, or a delay of several seconds and a mute button.

"I think we will have to be very aware of how loud we speak and very aware of the conversations with the referees because everyone will be able to hear it," said Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton.

