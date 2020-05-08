Counties, cities adjust reopening plans; Newsom reveals the site of the start of the COVID-19 outbreak – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of top coronavirus related stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest updated developments.

Good News – Neighbors helping neighbors

Gilroy community gathers around a family donut shop, raises nearly $ 80K

GILROY – Gilroy donut shop owners feel the love of their community after a fundraiser to support the family business raises tens of thousands of dollars. Gilroy Donut House on First Street has seen an explosion in business, after a client noticed that the father was working while on dialysis. Meanwhile, the mother was working while recovering from a stroke. Both parents continue while their daughter is terminally ill. Her son Jeffrey Hok said they are suddenly selling donuts as fast as they can. read more

South Bay Teen Creates Website to Send Thank You Letters to Nurses Nationwide

SANTA CLARA – A South Bay teenager has created a website to honor and thank nurses and other health care staff who work tirelessly to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Genine Borrelli is a COVID-19 Intensive Care Nurse at the Santa Clara Valley Medical Center. She is one of the 3.1 million nurses in the United States who cares for people every day during the coronavirus emergency. “It is a little difficult to be a nurse. You don't always get, you know, praise for what you do. So I think it's a new day and it was, "said Borrelli. read more

Coronavirus onset

Newsom Says California Nail Salon Is The Source Of First Community Outreach Case

SAN FRANCISCO – Governor Gavin Newsom dropped a major revelation during the coronavirus briefing on Thursday: The first case of community spread in California began in a nail salon. "This all started in the state of California, the first case of community spread, in a beauty salon," Newsom said. “I just wanted to remind you, remind everyone of that. I am very concerned about that. ” Newsom revealed the information after being asked why nail and beauty salons will not be allowed to open during the reopening of Stage 2 starting on Friday, such businesses would have to wait until California Stage 3. reopening process. read more

Coronavirus reopening

Some Napa business owners say they're not ready to reopen

NAPA – Napa County officials announced Thursday that they will move to Phase 2, following the governor's recommendations to reopen the business closed for weeks by order to stay home, but not all store owners have decided to reopen. Starting Friday, certain types of businesses will be allowed to operate in Napa County, but only if they do "retail sales." Among the companies authorized to reopen: clothing stores, bookstores, toy stores, furniture stores, sporting goods and florists. Napa County officials also added that starting Saturday, facial coatings will be required within businesses and also in workplaces where a 6-foot social distance cannot be maintained. read more

Yuba City Retail Businesses Continue to Defy State Guidelines

YUBA CIT – A couple of Northern California regions began encouraging companies to reopen earlier this week after health officials presiding over the Sutter and Yuba counties area set their own guidelines that gave more companies greater flexibility. Yuba City (which, surprisingly, is actually located in Sutter County) could be called the capital of this small insurrection against the California virus strategy. But as some business owners have found, it is not complete Sacramento freedom. "I am treating our governor like King Newsom now," said Henry Stueve. "And he sent the red coats to the door of my house." read more

California issues guidelines for reopening businesses; Bay area counties maintain stricter rules

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom and California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly presented the guidelines for the government's second phase plan to reopen businesses on Thursday, providing more details for business owners on what to do. would require to return to business. starting as early as Friday. However, in six Bay Area counties and the City of Berkeley, the current shelter-in-place guidelines would remain in effect until at least May 31 despite changes in state order. While state health guidelines will allow more restaurants and retail stores to operate with curbside pick-up and delivery, health officials in Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Mateo counties will continue prohibiting sidewalk pickup – essential, non-outdoor businesses. read more

Tough Santa Clara County Goes Slow in Reopening

SAN JOSE – Santa Clara County officials say they were unhappy with Governor Gavin Newsom's announcement because coronavirus infections in many parts of California are still on the rise. "It's pretty disappointing because right now, across the state, there's really no evidence of curve flattening," said county executive Jeff Smith. He said Santa Clara's stricter refugee orders will not be modified to allow for these new reopens. Smith, who is also a doctor, called the governor's policy decentralized, confusing, and potentially dangerous. read more

San Francisco officials push for "Phase 2,quot; business reopens through May 18

SAN FRANCISCO – City officials in San Francisco on Thursday offered their own plans for the initial reopening of some businesses that will not begin for another ten days after the state announced new guidelines for the reopening of Phase 2. While the governor Gavin Newsom and California Secretary of Health and Human Services Dr. Mark Ghaly presented guidelines for the government's second-phase plan to reopen businesses on May 8 on Thursday, Mayor London N. Breed and Director of Health Dr Grant Colfax announced that the city's plans to allow those companies to resume operations with modifications will not begin until Monday, May 18. read more

University study says SF travel traffic could be hit hardest in the nation when blockade eases

SAN FRANCISCO – A study by Vanderbilt University sounds the alarm in Bay Area traffic once the shelter-in-place order is lifted and shows that the morning commute could increase up to 42 minutes for drivers. The researchers believe that, in our new world of social estrangement, some people will avoid public transportation like BART and Muni. Instead, they will drive to work, which would mean far more cars and more traffic. "I'm definitely going to try to avoid public transportation, just because it's very difficult to stay away from people in such a confined space," said Dylan Brooks, who travels from Vacaville. read more

Coronavirus triggering changes in the way we dine in California restaurants

SAN FRANCISCO – Just as September 11 forever changed the experience of air travelers by taking a flight at their local airport, the coronavirus outbreak will have a lasting impact on how diners enjoy a meal at their favorite restaurant in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to a plan obtained by the Associated Press, the California Restaurant Association will deliver to Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday its proposed changes to the dining experience as California moves toward reopening after weeks of living under a strict order to stay home. The restaurant industry in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere has been devastated by the closure. The restaurants, large and small, have been closed. Thousands of employees have been suspended and many restaurants will not reopen. read more

Commercial impact of coronavirus

Small Berkeley butcher shop thrives amid COVID-19 pandemic

BERKELEY – COVID-19 has forced many large meat-packing plants across the country to close after coronavirus outbreaks among workers, leading to fewer products in grocery stores. Some large retailers even enforce a limit on the amount of meat products you can buy. But at the local butcher shop in Berkeley, the owners say it was like Christmas over the past month. The store has been so busy that they had to hire more staff to keep up with demand. Even before the store opened, a socially distanced line extended to the sidewalk. read more

Small Lenders Reaching Out to Paycheck Protection Program Applicants

SAN FRANCISCO – The US Small Business Administration Payroll Check Protection Program. USA He has been widely criticized for benefiting big business over small business. The good news is that the tide seems to be turning. Small business owner Sammy Go is an example. She is passionate about her flowers and her arrangements are famous across the country, featured in Sunset, Harper’s and Martha Stewart Living magazines. But when the pandemic hit, the business collapsed. "I primarily host weddings and events, all of which have been postponed, if not canceled for the foreseeable future, obviously," Go said. read more

138 employees at Central Valley Meat Plant Positive test

HANFORD, Kings County – At least 138 employees at a meat-packing plant in central California have tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said. Central Valley Meat Company in Hanford first reported that "several,quot; of its employees tested positive for the virus more than a week ago, Fresno Bee reported Wednesday. Kings County Supervisor Doug Verboon told the newspaper that the meat-packing plant now accounts for nearly two-thirds of coronavirus cases in rural county, which has a total of 211 reported cases. The company employs about 900 workers at two plants in Hanford and Vernon and continues to operate. read more

Pleasanton grocery store owner charged with price increase during state of emergency

PLEASANTON – A Pleasanton grocery store and its owner have been accused of price increases during the state of emergency, in some cases raising item prices by more than 300 percent, according to state and local authorities. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra and Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O & # 39; Malley announced Thursday that their offices filed a joint complaint against Apna Bazar, a large grocery store on Pimlico Drive near Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton, along with owner Rajvinder Singh. The nine misdemeanor charges are the first regulated price prosecution in Alameda County. read more

Neiman Marcus files for bankruptcy as coronavirus accelerates retail apocalypse

SAN FRANCISCO – Neiman Marcus has become the first US department store to file for bankruptcy protection during the coronavirus pandemic. The Dallas-based luxury retailer filed the Chapter 11 restructuring Thursday in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. He plans to hand over control to creditors in exchange for eliminating $ 4 billion of debt. CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck says the company was not liquidating and would emerge from bankruptcy "a stronger company with the ability to better serve you and continue our long-term transformation." read more

Coronavirus pandemic plunges California into $ 54 billion budget deficit

SACRAMENTO – California will have a budget deficit of $ 54.3 billion due to the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus, Governor Gavin Newsom's administration announced Thursday, a surprising reversal for a state that had a surplus of $ 21 billion a year ago. . The state has been under a mandatory stay-at-home order since mid-March, forcing non-essential businesses to close and prompting more than 4 million Californians to apply for unemployment benefits. After posting record low unemployment of 3.9% earlier in the year, the Newsom administration now predicts an unemployment rate of 18% for the nation's most populous state, 46% more than the heyday of the Great Recession a decade ago . read more

Zoom buys Keybase to reinforce security in the middle of "Zoombombing,quot;

SAN JOSE – Zoom Video Communications is buying security firm Keybase in an effort to tighten security for its video meetings. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Zoom has been working to improve the security of its video meetings after some privacy and security lapses as Zoom meetings became more popular during the coronavirus pandemic. Keybase is Zoom's first acquisition. The company will help Zoom implement end-to-end encryption, a type of security that means Zoom does not have access to the content of the encrypted data. Zoom says it will release details of the encryption design on May 22 for comment. read more

Coronavirus and nursing homes

The families of the victims await news about the nursing decision responsible for the deaths of COVID-19

Rookie – Family members who lost loved ones in a nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic are eagerly awaiting news from the State Capitol. Governor Gavin Newsom is possibly seeking to give healthcare providers broad immunity during this pandemic. There is already a law that provides civil protection to health care providers during a declared emergency, but that only includes hospitals and doctors. This latest push would expand immunity to nursing homes and assisted living facilities. "It's like a nightmare, just when we think it's over, another chapter appears," said Jaime Patino, who is a Union City councilman and grandson of a Gateway Care and Rehab Center resident. read more

Coronavirus and shelter in place

Refuge guidelines at the Bay site remain in effect despite changes in status

SAN FRANCISCO – Health officials in six Bay Area counties and the city of Berkeley warned residents Thursday that the regional shelter guidelines for the COVID-19 coronavirus will remain in effect until at least May 31 despite the changes announced by Governor Gavin Newsom in the state order. While state health guidelines will allow more restaurants and retail stores to operate with curbside pick-up and delivery, health officials in Berkeley and Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, Santa Clara, and San Mateo counties will continue prohibiting sidewalk pickup – essential, non-outdoor businesses. read more

Santa Rosa setting up a homeless camp on the community center lot

SANTA ROSA – Santa Rosa officials will install up to 70 tents to safely house homeless people during the current COVID-19 outbreak in a parking lot at the Finley Community Center in the western part of town. The 24,600-square-foot city-owned parking garage at 2060 W. College Ave. will be for temporary use and is expected to operate for the duration of the County Place Shelter. The tents will be 12 feet apart from each other for social distancing. read more

The coronavirus pandemic makes the situation of homeless people in San Francisco even more intractable

SAN FRANCISCO – There are no more tourists on San Francisco's famous and winding Lombard Street. The city's elegant hotels and shops are hermetically closed. But a San Francisco staple has become even more pronounced as the coronavirus pandemic haunted everyone inside. Homeless people, who are particularly vulnerable to the virus, are still sleeping on sidewalks and in crowded tents in downtown and other popular neighborhoods. Their plight underscores the political infighting that has divided San Francisco leaders for years to tackle homelessness and housing, often with the same result: stagnation. read more

Coronavirus test

Napa and Contra Costa offer COVID-19 test for all adults, regardless of symptoms

NAPA – Health officials in Napa and Contra Costa counties have begun offering coronavirus testing to all adults living or working in the county, regardless of symptoms. The Naps County Department of Health and Human Services announced the county's COVID-19 testing process update Wednesday. County officials said tests confirm whether a person has COVID-19 actively and whether they may be spreading the virus without symptoms. The test is not an anti-body test, which indicates whether one has previously carried the virus. read more

Coronavirus cancellations

"You can't risk public safety,quot;; Martinez officials vote to cancel July 4 celebrations

MARTINEZ – With little hope that public gatherings will be allowed in July, the Martinez City Council voted to cancel the popular July 4 fireworks show and annual Independence Day parade. By a 5-0 vote Wednesday night, council members gave city manager Eric Figueroa permission to cancel the events. City Deputy Director Michael Chandler said a cancellation is almost certain, and that it would take some surprising and drastic changes, such as relaxing the social distancing rules of county health officials, to allow events to continue. read more

Organizers Cancel Alameda County Fair Due to COVID-19

PLEASANTON – Alameda County Fair organizers announced Thursday that they would officially cancel the popular annual summer event for the first time in its 108-year history due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. The fair held at the Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton each June has been a traditional summer destination for nearly half a million visitors a year. The current coronavirus shelter order from the Alameda County Department of Public Health and the current order from the State of California led officials to cancel the event that was scheduled to take place from June 19 to July 12. In the press release issued on the shutdown, Organizers noted that massive mass gatherings like the fair would be among the latest types of events allowed by the state during the coronavirus pandemic. read more

Marin County Virtual Fair

SAN RAFAEL – With the cancellation of the Marin County Fair in July due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the county Department of Cultural Services has launched a Virtual Fair with weekly contests, activities and displays on Facebook pages and Fair's Instagram. Fittingly, this week's contest theme ends at 5 p.m. Masks are decorated on Sunday. The winner to be announced Monday will receive a virtual blue ribbon and a pair of free tickets to the 2021 Marin County Fair. Each week's contest will award a Best of Show made by the exhibitor, Best of Show decorated by an exhibitor, the most creative entry in general and the Best Best theme in general. read more