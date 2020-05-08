Coronavirus World Updates – The New York Times

EU. It faces new criticism for China's censorship of the opinion piece.
The European Union faces new shame and criticism for its clumsy efforts to stay on the good side of China while promoting itself as an advocate of transparency and the rule of law.
The censored material in both cases referred to China as the source of the new coronavirus, an increasingly neuralgic problem for China's leader Xi Jinping. The Communist Party's propaganda department has been orchestrating a fierce counterattack against the idea, claiming that the truth is still unclear and even suggesting that the US military. USA It was the true source.
The European Union defended the first case, stating that there were always two versions, one for internal consumption and the other for the public, but admitted that China pushed to alter an early and leaked version.
This last shame was the work of Mr. Chapuis, said the block; did not consult Brussels or Member States before accepting the change in an opinion piece published in the state newspaper China Daily designed to celebrate relations between the EU and China and allegedly signed by the ambassadors of the 27 member states.
Chapuis is widely regarded by critics as soft on China.
As a sign of disgust, the embassies of Germany, France and Italy in Beijing published the full letter.
Virginie Battu-Henriksson, spokesperson for the European Union, said that Chapuis had acted "with considerable reluctance,quot; but said: "This decision, taken under great time pressure, was not correct,quot;, and "this has been made clear for the ambassador. "
Reinhard Bütikofer, head of the European Parliament delegation to China, called for Chapuis to be fired. "If the ambassador has decided on his own responsibility to accept the censorship, then he is the wrong man for the job and must go," said Bütikofer.
Sixteen migrant workers in central India were crushed by a locomotive on Friday morning while traveling home, the latest victims related to India's coronavirus blockade and efforts to reopen parts of the economy.
The migrants were among the huge wave of causal workers who had left the cities of India for their villages of origin. In recent days, the government of India, which had initially prevented migrants from moving from one state to another, has facilitated closure rules to allow some migrants to travel.
"They thought the trains were not moving and that it was a safe place," said Dyanoba Banapure, a government official in the area.
On Thursday, a factory owned by South Korean conglomerate LG released a cloud of toxic steam that engulfed several nearby villages in Visakhapatnam. Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident was caused by a leak in a styrene tank that had not been verified in weeks.
The plastics factory was in the process of reopening for the first time since India's closure was imposed in late March when the accident occurred.
Authorities said dangerous pressure had built up in the styrene tank during the shutdown and that factory workers incorrectly opened a valve in the tank, releasing a huge cloud of toxic vapor that left people dying on nearby roads. already hundreds more running to hospitals.
Li Mingqin's factory in central China manufactures products for happy times, using feathers from chickens and other poultry to produce costume masks and badminton shuttlecocks. But with the pandemic, new orders have stopped, and she, like many other small business owners, wonders how she will survive.
It has more than 100 employees whom it has not paid in a month, and whom it promises to pay in June. She has hundreds of thousands of dollars in pens and other supplies stacked in a warehouse.
While China has almost completely eliminated local transmission of the coronavirus, its financial regulators are trying to help the country's small businesses weather the current one. global collapse of consumer demand. Commercial banks are now free to lend to small businesses some of the money they previously had to park at the central bank. Regulators call bank CEOs daily to tell them to renew small business loans.
Borrowers who miss bank loan payments are not being penalized on their credit histories if they can get the money later. Companies that agree not to fire employees they are eligible for additional loans.
But taking advantage of all that credit requires having a bank relationship. Banks deal primarily with state-owned companies and some of the largest private companies. Companies like Ms. Li, the Gelan Crafts Factory in Anhui Province, have struggled to get bank loans and rely mainly on loans from friends and family, and many of them face their own financial difficulties now.
Ms. Li fired her babysitter and started cooking for herself.
"My husband and I are under great pressure and often cannot sleep through the night,quot; concerned about the factory, he said. "I don't know the future, I'm so confused I don't know how long it can last."
The Australian government outlined on Friday a cautious three-step plan to reopen the country in July, with states and territories in control of the timeline.
"We cannot allow our fear of going back to keep us from going forward," said Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The first tentative stage of the plan will allow Australians to hold public meetings of up to 10 people. The reopening of schools, playgrounds, some restaurants and community centers will be allowed, with social distancing.
If all goes well, authorities said, Australians can be allowed to travel between states and attend public gatherings of up to 100 people in July. The plan will be reviewed every three weeks, and more outbreaks are likely to occur. But the country promised to go ahead with the plan, Morrison said.
"If not now, then when?" added. He encouraged Australians to download a government application for locating contacts.
The country has now examined the virus in more than 730,000 people, with 6,900 confirmed cases and 97 deaths.
The slow reopening was greeted with cautious support by many Australians. "I still feel the need to be super vigilant, especially with at-risk groups like my grandparents," said Desmond Cohn, 26, of Sydney, where some restrictions were relaxed and the beaches recently reopened for exercise.
The country also joined a country meeting on Thursday, led by Austria and including Greece, Israel, Denmark, Singapore, Norway, New Zealand and the Czech Republic, to compare strategies to reopen their economies. Australia has called for an independent investigation into the origin of the pandemic, which has caused friction with its largest trading partner, China. "We just want to know what happened so it doesn't happen again," Morrison said Friday.
Britain's National Health Service is pushing ahead with an app to track the spread of the virus despite questions about the effectiveness of the technology, privacy safeguards, and compatibility with key iPhone and Android features.
Officials have the technology, which is designed to alert anyone who may have come into contact with an infected person, to help facilitate closing orders. But a dispute over privacy, and the amount of data that authorities can collect, has hampered deployment and has pitted the government against Apple and Google, which are lobbying A competitive design for the layout of the exhibition.
The British government can be surpassed by the Silicon Valley Titans, who control the software that runs on almost every smartphone on the planet. Unless Britain changes course, companies refuse to provide access to a Bluetooth signal on iPhones and Android phones.
The debate is about balancing public health and individual privacy. British officials say more can be learned about the virus by gathering information in a centralized database. Apple and Google, supported by academics and privacy groups, are promoting a decentralized approach that would protect against invasions of privacy.
In Australia, an application similar to the British has been criticized for technical problems. Germany, Austria, Italy and Switzerland are developing applications that support Apple-Google specifications.
President Trump said Thursday that he and Vice President Mike Pence, as well as White House staff members, He would be screened every day for the coronavirus after a military aide who had contact with the president was found to have the virus.
When asked by reporters about the aide, whom a senior administration official described as a personal valet to the president, Trump played down the issue. "I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman," he said. But he added that he and other White House officials and staff would be examined more frequently.
A White House spokesman said Trump and Pence had tested negative for the virus since their exposure to the military aide. But the episode raised new questions about how well protected Trump and other top officials are while working in the White House, usually without wearing masks, particularly before a meeting Friday with World War II veterans.
Eight of the veterans, each over the age of 95, an age group with a high statistical risk of serious coronavirus disease, were scheduled to participate in a photo shoot at the White House and an event at the World War II Memorial close to celebrate The 75th anniversary of the German surrender, known as VE Day. The granddaughter of one of the veterans said she thought asking veterans to travel across the country was "very irresponsible."
Many Americans have severely restricted their travel since the coronavirus outbreak came to light. An airline said Thursday that its staff would take passenger temperatures before boarding commercial flights, the latest effort to make travel safer as parts of the economy reopen.
The Tehran earthquake sends thousands of residents to the streets.
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake shook Tehran around 1 a.m. Friday, with at least 20 aftershocks sending thousands of residents panicking to the streets.
Tehran residents have been struggling to control the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for more than two months, and Friday's earthquake saw people rush together fearfully afterward.
No casualties were reported in Tehran, but in Damavand, the earthquake epicenter 6.2 miles northeast of Tehran, a 60-year-old man died and eight others were injured. There were no immediate reports of damaged buildings or hospitals, Tehran Governor Anoushirvan Mohseni-Bandpey said.
The government's management of the pandemic has drawn criticism from Iranians who are anxious about the lack of a strict closure order. Health officials said this week that the pandemic is still spreading, with a steady increase in the number of at least 15 provinces.
The earthquake struck when most people were at home sleeping or watching television. Videos shared on social media showed the moment the walls began to vibrate and people ran to their doors.
Eyewitnesses in Tehran said the streets were full of people standing on the sidewalks, huddled in parks and camping outside for the night. Some people wore masks, but many did not observe social distancing in the chaos of trying to take refuge outdoors.
"There are thousands of people outside, it is even busier than daylight here," Pooriya Asteraky, a Tehran resident, said in a telephone interview.
Around Tehran, people slept in their cars parked on the side of the roads, fearful of re-entering.
"People should be on high alert and observe coronavirus-related health protocols when they leave the house," Mohseni-Bandpey said in a television broadcast.
A Russian steel magnate had his company supply respirator masks for the police, ventilators for hospitals, isolated housing, quarantine enforcement software, and lockdown patrol workers.
The fantastically wealthy oligarchs owned by Russia's largest companies have become central figures in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the buckling of local health systems, some oligarchs are rolling out millions of dollars of their own cash, along with the logistics and purchasing power of their businesses, while urging slow regional authorities to act more purposefully.
Under President Vladimir V. Putin, the oligarchs have depended on the Kremlin's benevolence, and the pandemic illustrates how much the Putin's system of government depends on informal alliances with business tycoons.
The battle against the coronavirus also reveals the weaknesses of the Russian state, which has neglected investment in medical care and other social services, and at first they did not respond aggressively to the pandemic.
So people like steel magnate Alexei A. Mordashov have stepped in. He helped persuade regional governors to close the cities where he operates and provided resources to make this happen.
For a fertilizer magnate Andrei A. Guryev, closing the isolated region of Siberia around one of his operations was simpler: his company owns the local airport and ski resort.
The drop in airline travel caused by the pandemic has dramatically reduced the amount of atmospheric data routinely collected by commercial aircraft, the World Meteorological Organization said.
The agency said Thursday it was "concerned about the increasing impact,quot; on forecasts worldwide.
Data on temperature, wind and humidity, collected by sensors on planes and transmitted in real time to forecasting organizations around the world, have dropped by almost 90 percent in some regions, the meteorological organization said.
The organization, an arm of the United Nations that coordinates a global observation system for 193 member countries, said that surface-based meteorological observations have also been affected in some parts of the world, including Africa and Central and South America. Many meteorological instruments are not automated and must be visited regularly to obtain readings.
National meteorological agencies "face increasingly severe challenges as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, especially in developing countries," the agency's director general Petteri Taalas said in a statement.
"As we approach the hurricane season in the Atlantic, the Covid-19 pandemic poses an additional challenge and may exacerbate the risks of multiple risks at the single country level," he said.
Some events were canceled directly, including the Tour of Switzerland. But most of the races originally planned for March through July have focused on the new calendar, somehow, somehow.
Many multi-day races overlap, especially two of the Grand Tours, in Spain and Italy. The Giro d'Italia will begin on October 3, but will not end until October 25. The Vuelta de España will start on October 20, before the Giro ends. As recently as 2008, Alberto Contador won both races in the same year. That will be impossible in 2020.
The Tour de France, to be held in September instead of June and July, generally has little major competition to get attention. But this year it will take place simultaneously with a major Italian week-long race, the Tirreno-Adriatico, which has been won in recent years by Tour Contador champions Vincenzo Nibali and Cadel Evans.
The reports and research were contributed by Steven Erlanger, Isabella Kwai, Jeffrey Gettleman, Suhasini Raj, Keith Bradsher, Liu Yi, Adam Satariano, Farnaz Fassihi, Nicholas Bogel-Burroughs, Michael Levenson, Michael Crowley, Michael D. Shear, Anton Troianovski , Henry Fuente and Victor Mather.