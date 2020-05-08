Coronavirus Updates: Minneapolis Farmer's Market Institutes Strict Security Measures – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – As a seasonal rite of passage, strolling through the Farmer’s Market means spring has come.

The numerous hanging baskets and flowing petunias are hard to pass up. But the difference is that this sailing season is colored by the pains of the pandemic.

"Absolutely, just fewer people and more masks," says buyer Clare Michlin.

Clients like Michlin will usually huddle on the crowded islands, now they are noticeably less.

"So I think people are trying to do the right thing, but I think we are a little early. We usually come at this time of year and there are more vendors," adds Michlin.

By careful design, customers and suppliers will be widely separated.

That makes shopper Mary Distel ask, "In the summer, when there are so many people, I will be amazed at how they accomplish that."

It will be accomplished in part by maintaining a one-way flow of pedestrian traffic.

Additional tables are placed in front of each provider to ensure a safer social distance for transactions. But doing so also has a drawback.

"The most important thing is not to take samples," explains the seller, Josh Robl. "This is how we get people's attention. It's very different, tables in front of us six feet away."

Joe Singh has been coming here with his Mama Julie products for 38 years. It is the first time that he will stand behind a Plexiglas shield.

"It is going to be different, but it is like going to a grocery store or something, but they are understanding," Singh added.

So along with all those fruits and vegetables make sure to cover your face.

By design, farmers markets sell healthy food and pretty flowers. What they don't need is a viral invader, spoiling the fun.