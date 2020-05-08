coronavirus: researchers develop a cloud-based web interface that can detect COVID-19 – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLf1361eb447f382bc13b0f44a975e3abd17%

The researchers have developed a user-friendly cloud-based web interface powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that they say can detect COVID-19 quickly from radiology reports such as computed tomography or x-ray.

The system can allow doctors and medical personnel, even in the country's most remote villages, to obtain rapid results on a patient's COVID-19 status, the researchers said.

AI technologies studying computed tomography and X-rays are being implemented as part of global efforts to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, according to researchers at Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab.

However, one of the biggest obstacles to its adoption has been the need for a high-tech device or computer to support the software and a qualified technician to operate it, they said.

"Lack of resources in our healthcare system is a major obstacle to the detection and treatment of COVID-19, especially in remote areas of the country," said Prabin Kumar Das, a B.Tech student at LPU.

"We wanted to build a cloud-based system that could be accessed at minimal cost, even from the most remote locations in the country while ensuring high-quality results," said Das.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the new coronavirus causes a respiratory illness similar to viral pneumonia, resulting in fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

A study published in the journal Radiology found that features of a chest X-ray scan can aid in early detection and diagnosis of the virus.

The interface developed by LPU researchers is cloud based and does not need any high-tech or technical devices to operate.

A licensed healthcare professional can access it from anywhere in the world through a basic mobile device with an Internet connection and a web browser, they said.

The researchers noted that the user will need to upload a patient's scan to the website and return the diagnostic result "in a few seconds."

The interface is connected to an AI model on a centralized server that processes the image received from the web portal and sends the results to the web portal, they said.

The researchers said that no additional technical skills are required to use the portal except to upload the images.

The portal is capable of hosting any AI model a hospital prefers, and consequently will be able to detect the infection and the extent to which it has affected the patient, they said.

"Several experts around the world have strongly recommended the use of CT scans for rapid diagnosis of COVID 19. We are proud to have found a solution that can rapidly scale these tests," said Lovi Raj Gupta, executive dean of Science and Technology. on LPU he said.





He said the team is in contact with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) for further evaluation, and is also in talks with industry partners to collaborate by providing the most promising AI models with medical certification that can be used for the COVID diagnosis19.

This, Gupta said, will help physicians segregate patients and make decisions to classify, isolate, or place a patient on a ventilator, in order to use available resources efficiently.

The images loaded on the interface will be encrypted with AES, which guarantees complete privacy for the patient, according to the researchers.

The team, including B. Tech student Biswajyoti Roy, and professors Rajesh Singh and Anita Gehlot, took about a month to develop the framework, they said.

The AI ​​model the team built to test the frame was trained and tested on more than 13,000 chest x-ray images, according to the researchers.