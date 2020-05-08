Coronavirus in MN: Hope Care's second facility sees dozens of resident deaths – Up News Info

Latest news | Community Resources | COVID-19 Information | Download our application | CBSN Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – A New Hope nursing home that has repeatedly violated standards of care has become the site of one of the state's largest coronavirus outbreaks with 44 deaths and another 68 residents ill with COVID-19.

North Ridge Health and Rehab says it has a high number of infections due to the size of the facility, which houses about 300 residents. The Star Tribune reports that only one other high-level facility in the state has seen more deaths from the virus.

Santa Teresa de Nueva Esperanza reported last week that 47 of its residents have died from complications of the disease.

