Coronavirus in Minnesota: North Memorial Launches New Coronavirus Testing Site – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A new Twin Cities testing site hopes to bring the state one step closer to the goal of screening 5,000 people per day.

North Memorial Health launched one of five new sites on Thursday. You don't need a referral to get tested.

It was the first day for the new North Memorial molecular testing site for COVID-19. Up to this point, the hospital system primarily evaluated healthcare workers and hospitalized patients in its clinics.

"We need people to have easy access to the tests because it helps prevent the spread," said North Memorial Health CEO J Kevin Croston.

A parking spot behind the North Memorial Health Specialty Center requires a person to have at least one COVID-19 symptom – it could be fever, cough, shortness of breath, or shortness of breath.

Croston says they were able to increase the tests due to more supplies.

"Thanks to the work of the governor, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota, they have been able to free supplies for us," said Croston.

While the site behind the North Memorial Health Specialty Center is made for driving tests, there is also an option to walk if someone doesn't have a vehicle.

Croston estimates that this site, along with four others underway in the Twin Cities, could have them test thousands of people a day.

"We were probably averaging around 100 a day. I guess we can hit 2,000 to 3,000 a day, "said Croston.

He says that proceeding with the other four sites will depend on the test equipment supply chain.

The next site planned to open will likely be in North Minneapolis as soon as next week, and another in Minnetonka. Croston says he recognizes that some people, even without clear symptoms of COVID-19, can try to get tested.

"Please understand that resources are still somewhat limited and that you are potentially taking away someone who really needs it," Croston said.

You need a valid ID and will have to pre-register. The North Memorial location will be open from 8 a.m. at 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.