Coronavirus in Minnesota: 723 additional cases of COVID-19 confirmed by non-compliance with test 100,000 – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Additional laboratory-confirmed cases in Minnesota continue to increase by hundreds in the state as tests exceed 100,000.

On Friday, 723 additional cases were reported by the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), bringing the state total to 10,088 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those confirmed cases, more than 1,200 include health workers.

Governor Tim Walz and health officials say the state is still on the steep part of the curve. With more evidence, there will be more cases of COVID-19. On Friday, 3,849 additional tests were completed, bringing the state's total number of tests to 101,270.

MDH says there are currently 473 hospitalized for the virus, and 198 are in intensive care units. More than 5,000 Minnesotans have recovered and no longer need isolation.

Meanwhile, 26 deaths were reported Friday, bringing the state's death toll to 534. The elderly and the vulnerable account for the majority of deaths, with 434 linked to long-term care (LTC) facilities.

Walz announced a new five-point "battle plan,quot; on Wednesday to address the safety of LTC residents and workers, including expanded testing, additional PPE, and ensuring adequate staffing.

Hennepin, Stearns and Noble counties continue to be some of Minnesota's largest hot spots for COVID-19, with thousands of cases.

Minnesota's current order to stay home will expire May 18, but since the cases have not yet peaked in the state, that order may be extended. Sidewalk pickup restrictions for retailers and elective surgeries have recently been loosened.

For the majority of those receiving COVID-19, the symptoms are mild. However, the disease can be fatal to the elderly and people with underlying health problems.

