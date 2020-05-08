coronavirus: CSIR sanctions project to develop human antibodies against COVID-19 – Latest news

The Scientific and Industrial Research Council (CSIR) has approved a project to develop human monoclonal antibodies as therapy for COVID-19 infections. The project was approved by CSIR under its flagship NMITLI (New Millennium Indigenous Technology Leadership Initiative) program to a consortium led by Bharat Biotech.

The program brings together the Pune-based National Center for Cellular Science (NCCS), and the Gurgaon-based Indian Institute of Technology, Indore and PredOmix Technologies, and the city-based Bharat Biotech in a collaborative mode for a health emergency public, said Bharat Biotech in a prayer.



Although efforts are underway to develop drugs and vaccines to control COVID-19, they are slow and costly processes with uncertainties. Therefore, an alternative therapeutic regimen for early deployment is critical, the vaccine maker said in the statement.

The project aims at such an alternative therapeutic regimen by generating highly effective and specific human monoclonal antibodies that can neutralize the SARS-CoV2 virus and such antibodies can block the spread of infection by binding to the virus and rendering it ineffective. Monoclonal antibody therapy is a highly effective and safe method, he said.

Bharat Biotech President and Managing Director Krishna Ella said the purpose of vaccination is to protect healthy people against future infections and that it alone cannot provide the complete solution.

"We believe that monoclonal antibody therapy will provide a viable option. The question is how to treat people who are already infected? Also, we do not yet know how effective an anti-SARS-CoV2 vaccine will be in the elderly and those with comorbidities. Due to the large number of Indians suffering from hypertension, diabetes and heart disease, Ella becomes a major issue, Ella said. Although Israel and the Netherlands have recently announced the development of virus neutralizing antibodies, the consortiums' approach It is to develop a powerful cocktail of neutralizing antibodies that can also simultaneously block mutational variants of the virus.

"We are accelerating the development process so that the antibodies are available within the next six months and thus improve the efficacy of the treatment," he added.