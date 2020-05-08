Coronavirus, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Flynn: Your Friday Briefing

Do you want to receive The Morning by email? Here is the record.
A father and son in Georgia are charged with murder. The Justice Department drops the charges against a former Trump aide. But let's start with the global high-risk pandemic experiment that's about to begin.
The "trial and error,quot; phase
The world is entering a very risky period with coronavirus, and many health experts and ordinary people are nervous.
The reopening has begun: Parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina are relaxing their requests to stay home today. France will start reopening next week. Similar movements are happening elsewhere.
However, there are still big unanswered questions about the virus. How many people have it and, by extension, how deadly is it? How often the children spread it? Are people who have had it immune to getting it again?
In the United States, there are also unsatisfied benchmarks, which epidemiologists say must be met before reopening. The United States is testing fewer people per capita than other countries, and the outbreak continues to grow in many states that are beginning to reopen.
So how bad will the reopening be?
The most likely scenario, Many experts believe the United States will spark new outbreaks by ending the blockades without a stronger plan. That, in turn, could have tragic consequences, with thousands of deaths preventable.
Max has a useful, albeit chilling, way of thinking about the new phase: it is the "trial and error,quot; phase, in which different countries take different approaches and the world is witnessing the results.
Betting that outdoor activity is safer, Lithuania is blocking the streets for outdoor restaurant service. California is encouraging sidewalk pickup. Denmark is opening schools for younger children (who may be less contagious), while Germany is opening for older children (who may do better by following instructions).
"Few want to acknowledge it, but these early reopening phases are great experiments aimed at testing the unknowns," Max told me. "It is a dangerous game, and it is worth being clear about the risks we all take."
Five in the morning
1. Arrests in the murder of a runner
Prosecutors in Georgia late yesterday He accused a white father and son of murder in the February shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man who was running. The case became a source of national outrage, from Joe Biden, LeBron James and others, after video of the shooting emerged this week.
2. The Flynn case fits a pattern
Flynn, President Trump's first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about his contacts with a Russian diplomat. The Justice Department said it dropped the matter because those lies weren't "materially,quot; relevant to Russia's investigation.
3. Open, but not open
A sign of Americans' anxiety about the virus: Even in some states that have started reopening, many people have said, in effect, no, thank you.
In Alaska, Georgia, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, all states that have removed some restrictions, there has been a small increase in the number of small businesses that are open or in the amount of time people spend at work, according to an analysis by economists. Consumer spending has increased, but not much more than in states that remain closed.
Related: "The reopening weekend was a disaster," said the C.E.O. from a Georgia business – an ax throwing place in Atlanta – Bisnow told the publication. "We had two clients all weekend."
This is what is happening the most.
PREVIOUS STORY: A "portrait of devastation,quot;
Monthly job reports come out this morning, and will be unlike any previous report. Forecasters expect a loss of more than 20 million jobs and an unemployment rate of over 15 percent, both record levels in the past 70 years.
Neil Irwin is one of the economic experts at The Times, who has covered the topic for almost two decades. He writes:
Many people mark the time with birthdays or the change of season. For me, it was the monthly job report. For the past 13 years, at 8:30 a.m. EST, the first or second Friday of the month, I have waited for the latest numbers.
Most of the time, it's fun, if you like that kind of thing. I got involved in the Labor Day conversation during my honeymoon (according to my wife, I was able to tweet about it but failed to submit an article), and from a rooftop pool in Athens (after a long week reporting on the debt Greek crisis).
There will be nothing funny about Friday's report. It is difficult to even understand what we are going to learn, or what kind of words can capture human pain under the mind-blowing numbers. We should despair of the millions of Americans who are out of work, the potentially lasting damage to their families and the productive potential of the nation.
PLAY, SEE, EAT, JOY
Do you remember basketball
Basketball may be the team sport with the easiest path to restart, thanks to its relatively small rosters and arena, and three N.B.A. teams – Cleveland, Denver and Portland – will resume volunteer training today, Marc Stein's reports from the Times.
When the Knicks weren't wrong: Today is the 50th anniversary of the New York Knicks' first championship, won after Willis Reed stunned fans by playing with a torn thigh muscle. Our columnist Harvey Araton explains how the Knicks were forerunners of modern N.B.A.
This weekend, look … "something beautiful,quot;
Gilbert Cruz, editor of Culture of the Times, will offer us periodic recommendations for programs and movies that you should consider watching on weekends. Today, he suggests two films in foreign languages, which "will force you to focus," as he notes:
"Along with & # 39;Parasite, & # 39; the winner of the best surprise movie in South Korea, would suggest & # 39; Portrait of a Lady on Fire & # 39 ;, a magnificent drama (the ocean is so blue!) And dazzling of the French period about the romance between a young painter and the woman she is tasked with drawing a portrait of. I find myself filled with negative emotions these days and this movie replaced them, very briefly, with something beautiful. "
