Coronavirus, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Flynn: Your Friday Briefing

Matilda Coleman
The world is entering a very risky period with coronavirus, and many health experts and ordinary people are nervous.

The reopening has begun: Parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina are relaxing their requests to stay home today. France will start reopening next week. Similar movements are happening elsewhere.

Max has a useful, albeit chilling, way of thinking about the new phase: it is the "trial and error,quot; phase, in which different countries take different approaches and the world is witnessing the results.

Betting that outdoor activity is safer, Lithuania is blocking the streets for outdoor restaurant service. California is encouraging sidewalk pickup. Denmark is opening schools for younger children (who may be less contagious), while Germany is opening for older children (who may do better by following instructions).

"Few want to acknowledge it, but these early reopening phases are great experiments aimed at testing the unknowns," Max told me. "It is a dangerous game, and it is worth being clear about the risks we all take."

Flynn, President Trump's first national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the F.B.I. about his contacts with a Russian diplomat. The Justice Department said it dropped the matter because those lies weren't "materially,quot; relevant to Russia's investigation.

A sign of Americans' anxiety about the virus: Even in some states that have started reopening, many people have said, in effect, no, thank you.

Neil Irwin is one of the economic experts at The Times, who has covered the topic for almost two decades. He writes:

Many people mark the time with birthdays or the change of season. For me, it was the monthly job report. For the past 13 years, at 8:30 a.m. EST, the first or second Friday of the month, I have waited for the latest numbers.

Most of the time, it's fun, if you like that kind of thing. I got involved in the Labor Day conversation during my honeymoon (according to my wife, I was able to tweet about it but failed to submit an article), and from a rooftop pool in Athens (after a long week reporting on the debt Greek crisis).

There will be nothing funny about Friday's report. It is difficult to even understand what we are going to learn, or what kind of words can capture human pain under the mind-blowing numbers. We should despair of the millions of Americans who are out of work, the potentially lasting damage to their families and the productive potential of the nation.

When the Knicks weren't wrong: Today is the 50th anniversary of the New York Knicks' first championship, won after Willis Reed stunned fans by playing with a torn thigh muscle. Our columnist Harvey Araton explains how the Knicks were forerunners of modern N.B.A.

