Coronavirus, Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Flynn: Your Friday Briefing

Neil Irwin is one of the economic experts at The Times, who has covered the topic for almost two decades. He writes:

Many people mark the time with birthdays or the change of season. For me, it was the monthly job report. For the past 13 years, at 8:30 a.m. EST, the first or second Friday of the month, I have waited for the latest numbers.

Most of the time, it's fun, if you like that kind of thing. I got involved in the Labor Day conversation during my honeymoon (according to my wife, I was able to tweet about it but failed to submit an article), and from a rooftop pool in Athens (after a long week reporting on the debt Greek crisis).

There will be nothing funny about Friday's report. It is difficult to even understand what we are going to learn, or what kind of words can capture human pain under the mind-blowing numbers. We should despair of the millions of Americans who are out of work, the potentially lasting damage to their families and the productive potential of the nation.