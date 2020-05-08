Cops say he would like to see Colorado restaurants reopen in May, possibly before Memorial Day

%MINIFYHTMLc6d762dcc630e55d7caccaba0d36f23b17%

Gov. Jared Polis said Friday that his goal is to reopen Colorado restaurants in May, possibly before Memorial Day, depending on the effectiveness of the state's new "safer at home,quot; phase.

The governor said he will use data to help make that decision, but it is unclear exactly what information Polis will be looking for and what he wants to see before restaurants can reopen their restaurants.

"That everything will be decided based on the data we do not yet have," he said during a press conference. "Don't have a crystal ball."



The coronavirus pandemic has particularly affected restaurants. In Colorado, Polis ordered all bars and restaurants to shut down the service in person in mid-March, before issuing the state order to stay home. Some have continued to offer deliveries and takeaways, but others have closed temporarily or permanently.

Polis also said during the press conference that he is "very optimistic,quot; that campgrounds across the state will reopen soon. He did not give a timeline on when it might be.

"We want to be respectful of the host counties," he said. "Some counties are not ready for visits, but others are."