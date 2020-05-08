Conor McGregor shows interest in fighting Oscar De La Hoya

If there's one thing for sure, it's that Conor McGregor rarely retires from a fight. Hot New Hip Hop picked up Oscar De La Hoya's comments recently in which he said he would eliminate Conor McGregor in a boxing match in less than two rounds.

There is no doubt that Conor McGregor is perhaps one of the most controversial fighters in recent memory, not only for his abilities as a UFC fighter but also for his larger than life personality, which has made him a great draw for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In addition, McGregor has, in the past, chosen fights that many others would not do, including a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Junior even though McGregor is not even a boxer. It was definitely the most talked about fight that year.

However, he fell out of favor when he lost to Khabib last year in what was described as a shameful game, especially due to the bus incident that happened earlier. On the other hand, McGregor stopped Donald "Cowboy,quot; Cerrone in a fight that he won almost instantly.

Since then, Conor has officially put himself back in fanatic grace after his entertaining and shocking comeback. Returning to the subject of boxing matches, Floyd beat Conor in ten rounds, but it was what most people expected considering Floyd's experience in the sport relative to Conor's.

Another boxer has shown an interest in Conor: Oscar De La Hoya. When asked if he could beat him in a fight or not, De La Hoya said he would finish in less than two rounds. Oscar admitted, however, that he had nothing but respect for the fighter.

I accept your challenge, Oscar de la Hoya. – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 7, 2020

On his Twitter account, McGregor accepted the challenge. The fight would be an interesting match, especially considering that Oscar is much older than him.

Most social media users have suggested that it will probably take a lot of boxing training for Conor to beat Oscar, while others argued that Oscar's time as a great boxer is over when his age is taken into account. .



