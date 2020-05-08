Commission can ban firearms at state capitol – Up News Info Detroit

LANSING (DETROIT Up News Info) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a letter to the Michigan State Capitol Commission confirming that the Commission has the legal authority to ban the presence of firearms on the State Capitol, if it so chooses. %MINIFYHTMLc39134e0b5ff4a35f4f359560b9fce7f15% That authority is consistent with the current state of the law regarding firearms in public buildings and an information letter sent to President Chatfield in 2018.

“The Capitol is a place for the free expression of thought and debate. But freedom of civil speech does not imply the right to threaten others with harm or violence, "said Nessel." In our current environment and as the top law enforcement officer in this state, I am very concerned about the safety of both our legislative members and the general public.

"With the exception of those charged with protecting our Capitol, the only way to ensure that a violent episode does not occur is to act in concert with the many other state legislatures across the country that have banned firearms at their capital facilities. Employees of our Capitol and visiting members of the public are entitled to the same protections that one would have in court and many other public places. Public safety demands no less, and a legislator's desire to speak freely without fear of violence requires take action. "

The Commission, which manages the land and the Capitol building, is comprised of the Secretary of the Senate, the Secretary of the House of Representatives, two people appointed jointly by the Secretary of the Senate and the Secretary of the House, and two people appointed by the governor %MINIFYHTMLc39134e0b5ff4a35f4f359560b9fce7f16%

Nessel wrote in his letter to commissioners that the Commission has the legal authority to guarantee the "safety of the visiting public, as well as those who carry out the work of the People by prohibiting firearms inside the Capitol building."

The Attorney General notes that firearm regulation generally stems from state law, but the ban on firearms from public spaces does not have to originate in the Legislature.

"The concept of,quot; open transportation "in Michigan law does not provide the unlimited right to carry firearms into any public space," Nessel wrote in his letter.

The Supreme Court also ruled that state law, which prevails over regulations of local government units, does not apply to school districts. Therefore, a non-local government unit, such as a school district, the Supreme Court, or the Michigan State Capitol Commission, can legally enforce regulations that affect firearms.

Nessel points out in his letter that residents are currently allowed to enter the Capitol while wearing armor and armed with high-capacity loaded semi-automatic assault weapons.

"This is allowed during active legislative sessions and during moments of controversial debate where emotions and passions heat up," he wrote. "At the risk of stating the obvious, this is an absurdly dangerous combination that would make any security expert's heart skip a beat."

During recent Capitol protests, many residents brought firearms to top legislators and other Capitol employees to express that they felt threatened and feared for their safety.

