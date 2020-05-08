Colorado Homebuilding Academy aims to lay the groundwork for job seekers during coronavirus

Billy Liptrot is making the transition from prison to life abroad just as one of the nation's hottest economic streaks has erupted in the face of a global pandemic. But the husband and father of 38 years are optimistic as he undertakes training for what he hopes will lead to a career as a carpenter in the home construction industry.

Although the unemployment rate continues to skyrocket across the state and country, home builders say the shortage of long-term skilled workers, coupled with years of "under-building,quot; means that people like Liptrot have reason to hope.

"The industry as a whole is poised to undertake much more aggressive recruitment efforts," said Robert Dietz, chief economist at the National Association of Home Builders, at a recent webinar.

Dietz expects the industry to focus on hiring despite significant drops in spending and the start of single-family homes expected this year. He estimated that the slow pace of home construction in the past decade or so has left the country with close to 1 million homes.

"If we correct that housing is under-built, as long as we have a recovery, we believe it will be led by housing," Dietz said.

In an interview with Up News Info, Dietz said the industry across the country had between 200,000 and 400,000 workers in any month before the coronavirus outbreak stopped a lot of work.

The home construction industry has desperately needed an infusion of new workers, said Justin Johannes, vice president of construction for Taylor Morrison.

“During the last recession, most of the people just left. Industry has always been based on the father who teaches the son who teaches the son, ”said Johannes. "The last recession almost ended a generation, so there was no one teaching people."

Johannes sees the home building academy as a gateway to the industry for people who have lost their jobs or want to change careers and fill in the gaps that remain as more skilled workers retire. He said the academy offers classes for people just starting out or who want to improve their skills. Johannes frequently talks to students at the academy and participates in panels to help them prepare for job interviews.

"People could hire them as day laborers and make them apprentices and then day laborers," he said.

Construction has continued as other businesses have had to close their doors or cut activity to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But the industry has not escaped unscathed. According to the Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment, those who were under construction filed almost 7,000 unemployment claims during the five weeks ending April 4.

However, Johannes said the picture is different this time. In the past two recessions, home builders were among the first to let workers go.

"This time, everyone is digging in their heels and thinking we can hold this until this COVID-19 thing happens and we'll see how the market recovers," he said.

Liptrot is looking in the construction industry to help you lay a new foundation for your life.

"I've done quite a bit of general work. I'm the guy who goes and keeps the site clean, picks up trash, makes sure there are no fire hazards," he said. “I always had an admiration and respect for the boys who walk with their helmets and boots and eat lunch in a refrigerator. Those are the merchants and they know things and they have skills. "

After completing the construction skills training camp at the home building academy, participants will earn an OSHA certificate for safety training.

"Once I'm done here, I'd like to go into apprenticeship as a carpenter and go from there," Liptrot said.

People applying for construction training camp have a variety of backgrounds and experience, said Brian Dare, the academy's recruiter. Some, like Liptrot, are looking for a new beginning after being released from prison. Others want a better job and pay or a new career.

"We have a lot of career changes. They may have been very successful and made a lot of money in other fields, but they just want something that seems more meaningful and more satisfying, "said Dare. “Installing a structure is something very human and satisfying.

"But we also help many people out of poverty and different situations, from salary to salary situations, where they can find a really excellent career and decent wages due to the training and professional help we provide," added Dare.

The academy offers a youth learning program that works with area high schools. But Dare said most of the training is for adults, generally between 25 and 45.

"It's people like Billy who say, 'Hey, I want a real career. I want to earn some decent money. I want to do something that is meaningful and satisfying, "Dare said." Sometimes it's 30 or 40 years before you realize what you were doing was not satisfactory. "

The academy started in 2017 and was primarily supported by Oakwood Homes. Another partner is the University of Denver-Franklin L. Burns School of Real Estate and Construction Management. Tuition is free for those seeking a job or promotion in the construction industry.

There are fees for electrical and construction management classes.

Like most things, COVID-19 has affected the way the academy does business. Construction work across the state continues, but the housing construction academy has had to postpone the hands-on training offered at its North Denver site. The program typically takes four weeks on an accelerated basis or eight weeks, two nights a week.

"It's an intense hands-on training, but now we live in an environment where we can't do that. So we've toughened up a bit and turned it into a three-week program," Dare said. “They receive the same content and instruction that they would normally get. It just lacks the practical element. "

People who pass through the online training camp will be invited back when the academy can reopen, Dare said. They will have opportunities to network, get help with their resumes and interview preparation, as well as the opportunity to attend career fairs.

Most of the 60 people who applied for the current training camp decided to move on, even without being able to put on a helmet and goggles and work on projects in the academy's training lab.

Liptrot said that once he was out of prison, he was ready for the kind of direct learning that the academy typically provides.

"You have to understand, I have been in a closed environment for the past two years. I came home and I am ready to shoot the stars, go here, go there. Then you have everyone telling you that you need to stay home," said Liptrot.

Now he sees time at home as an unexpected benefit. He said he is receiving a lot of information during the online sessions, doing a lot of homework. And you are learning from classmates who have been in the construction industry.

"I have been able to focus on the things that are important. What it is is my family and my future," Liptrot said. "I have my wife supporting me. Heck, my probation officer, my kids. This is something that is bigger than me."