Cloud: Microsoft to invest $ 1.5 billion in cloud business in Italy – Latest news

Microsoft Corp. said on Friday it would create its first data center region in Italy under a $ 1.5 billion investment plan as the US company expands its cloud computing services to more locations worldwide.

Microsoft's rival Amazon Web Services opened a data center region in Milan last week, while in March Google & # 39; s Inc sealed a partnership with former telephone monopoly Telecom Italia to expand commercial cloud operations. in Italy.

Analysts expect the Italian cloud market to grow at a double-digit rate in the coming years as companies, which embraced smart work during the coronavirus crisis, will increasingly rely on digital processes for their businesses.

Jean-Philippe Courtois, Microsoft's head of global sales, marketing and operations, said the company saw enormous potential to accelerate innovation through cloud services.

The new data center region will be headquartered in the Milan area, joining the other 60 Microsoft regions announced globally.

In February, Microsoft announced plans to open a new data center region in Spain, and earlier this week the company said it would invest $ 1 billion in Poland as part of plans to open a data center to provide cloud services. to companies and institutions.

Also in Italy, Microsoft, under a five-year plan, will provide access to local cloud services and launch digital training and artificial intelligence and smart work for small and medium-sized businesses.

The company will also expand its technology partnership with state-controlled postal operator Poste Italiane, helping the company accelerate its digital transformation.

