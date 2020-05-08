Clothing stores unsure how they adhere to sidewalk service regulations during reopening plan

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After weeks of orders to stay home in Los Angeles County, some businesses have begun reopening for sidewalk service in Stage 2 of Governor Newsom's reopening plan, but some small businesses are still hurting customers.

Friday marked the first day that the county is allowing select retailers such as music, book clothes and sporting goods stores to do their sidewalk pickup.

Except for essential businesses, customers still can't get into stores, but it's one step closer to normal.

Best Buy transformed its parking lot, using cones and containers, to help drivers navigate through their truck.

In Pasadena, Preet Mistry visited Party City to purchase a helium tank through the sidewalk pickup.

"We are actually celebrating our first anniversary."

Mistry said her big question was how the new system will work in clothing stores.

"I think I'm puzzled about how they are going to make clothing stores and if there is going to be a return policy," she said. "You can't try your clothes on, what will that look like?"

In smaller stores, such as clothing boutiques, owners said regulations are making it difficult to get started quickly.

Marvin Dieguez owns attitude, a small clothing boutique in Sierra Madre where he also sells his handmade wallets.

"It really doesn't mean much to us," he said.

Friday was Dieguez's first day in the store in two months. He and his wife are trying to take photos of their merchandise and advertise it on their Instagram and website to pick it up, but they said it's not the same.

"People want to touch the merchandise and see it and try it on," said Dieguez.

In addition to the struggle to provide a sidewalk service, the store will not be able to offer any refunds.

For now, Dieguez said he will try to hold on until he can fully reopen.