Clearview AI will stop selling controversial facial recognition app to private companies

Controversial facial recognition provider Clearview AI says it will no longer sell its app to private companies and non-law enforcement entities, according to a legal filing first reported Thursday by BuzzFeed News. You will also terminate all contracts, regardless of whether the contracts are for law enforcement purposes or not, in the state of Illinois.

The document, filed in Illinois court as part of a lawsuit over possible violations of state privacy law by the company, states Clearview's decision as a voluntary action, and the company will now "avoid conducting transactions with non-customers government anywhere. " At the beginning of this year, Buzzfeed He reported in a leaked customer list that Clearview's technology has been used by thousands of organizations, including companies like Bank of America, Macy’s and Walmart.

"Clearview is also terminating all accounts belonging to any Illinois-based entity."

"Clearview is canceling the accounts of every customer who was not associated with the police or some other department, office or agency of the federal, state or local government," the Clearview filing reads. "Clearview is also terminating all accounts belonging to any Illinois-based entity." Clearview argues that you should not face a court order, which would prohibit you from using the biometric data of current or past Illinois residents, as you are taking these steps to comply with the state's privacy law.

Plaintiff in the lawsuit, David Mutnick, sued Clearview in January for violating his and other state residents' privacy under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA), a rare and powerful piece of related legislation with facial recognition that makes it illegal. for companies to collect and store confidential biometric data without consent. The law is the same one under which Facebook settled a class action lawsuit earlier this year for $ 550 million for using facial recognition technology to identify, without consent, people's faces in photos uploaded to their social network. .

According to BuzzfeedClearview has had at least 105 clients in Illinois, from the Chicago Police Department to the Illinois Secretary of State's office. Most of those clients are police, Buzzfeed reports. It is unclear whether the Chicago Federal Bureau of Investigation office or the Illinois division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, which have reportedly used the Clearview database in the past, now they will not be able to use the platform directly. Illinois Ban

"Clearview AI continues its primary mission: to help law enforcement agencies across the country identify perpetrators and victims of crime, including horrific crimes such as trafficking and child abuse," said Lee Wolosky, the attorney. representing Clearview AI in the case. BuzzFeed. "You agree to comply with all applicable laws."

Clearview says that in addition to ending its contracts, it will also take steps to prevent its technology from collecting data from Illinois residents by banning photos that contain metadata indicating that the photo was taken in the state and banning URLs and IP addresses based on Illinois from its automated system. systems to collect new data. The company says it is also building a opt-out tool, but it's unclear if that would be at the request of an Illinois-based person and what exactly the process would entail.

Clearview AI has been embroiled in controversy over the theft of social networking sites

It is also unclear whether any of these measures will succeed in preventing future privacy violations or allaying controversy surrounding Clearview's controversial approach to data collection, its sale of potential technology that violates privacy to law enforcement, and lack of regulatory oversight that governs how the company operates. The Clearview database, which is provided to customers through an app and website, already contains more than 3 billion photos collected in part by comparing social media sites to the terms of service for those services. .

"These promises do little to address concerns about Clearview's reckless and dangerous business model. There is no guarantee that these steps will really protect Illinois residents. And even if it did exist, making promises about a state does nothing to end Clearview's abusive exploitation of people's facial pieces across the country, "said Nathan Freed Wessler, a staff attorney for the ACLU Speech, Privacy and Technology Project. to The edge.

"Instead of taking real action to address the damage of facial recognition surveillance, Clearview is doubling the sale of its facial surveillance system to law enforcement and continues to fuel large-scale violations of the privacy of Americans and due process rights, "added Wessler. "The only good that Clearview has accomplished here is to demonstrate the vital importance of strong biometric privacy laws like that of Illinois, and the laws adopted by cities across the country that prohibit police use of facial recognition systems." .

Clearview has received multiple cease and desist orders from Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and other companies about its practices, but it is unclear whether the company has removed any of the photos used to build its database as indicated by those ceases. and -demand orders. In addition to the Illinois lawsuit, Clearview also faces legal action from California, New York and Vermont.