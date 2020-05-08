City of Dallas Furloughs 500 employees in different departments – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTML11da30331715f8fb9dfbf8060e57536715%

The city of Dallas announced that it is laying off 500 of its employees.

“A permit is a very difficult decision to make, but it is necessary to reduce our immediate personnel costs. We will continue essential service for Dallas residents as we absorb an estimated $ 25 million deficit in the current fiscal year. The permit does not affect Dallas' essential positions or ability to provide basic services. "

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the following about the permits: “The city manager notified the City Council of his permit decision this morning. Although I knew such measures were likely, my heart continues to break at the news of more economic pain for people in our city. Still more difficulties may arise as we face historical budget deficits caused by COVID-19. But I want to assure the City of Dallas employees and the people of Dallas that I will continue to advocate for fairness and equity as we seek federal assistance and work to reduce our expenses while maintaining as many key services as possible. ”

Empty restaurants and stores along with the rest of the coronavirus shutdown reduced sales tax revenue in the city.

In an April note to employees, the city manager for Dallas, T.C. Broadnax said it anticipated a $ 25 million deficit for the remainder of this fiscal year, and that the projected deficit could jump to between $ 73 million and $ 134 million next fiscal year, beginning Oct. 1.

Council member Lee Kleinman said this year's deficit is large, but manageable. "I think we can make some adjustments until the end of the year that are feasible. For next year, when we see a deficit of up to $ 100 million, it will be much more difficult because then we have to cut much more. "

On March 19, the city implemented a hiring freeze in all departments in nonessential positions.

Full-time employees continued to receive their full pay and benefits until May 4, four days after what they were first told.

Congress has already voted to send $ 150 billion to state and local governments to help with coronavirus-related spending.

