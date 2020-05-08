Cinemark to delay financial reporting for March quarter – Up News Info

Cinemark Holdings, the country's third-largest exhibitor, will delay financial reporting for the quarter that ended in March. He said in a filing with the SEC on Friday that he plans to report before June 11.

The company said it was impossible to have the numbers and documentation ready on time given the huge disruption to its business caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Among the measures we have taken to withstand the impact of the pandemic, we have suspended 50% of our employees from headquarters and reduced the working hours of the remaining employees due to a 50% pay cut. Additionally, we have temporarily closed our corporate headquarters and issued a work-from-home policy for the safety of our employees and their families, following the protective measures taken by state and local governments to control the spread of the pandemic, "he said. the company in filing. "The above measures in turn have caused a delay in the preparation of our first quarter Form 10-Q. We are working remotely to complete and file the first quarter Form 10-Q in the manner as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. "

The SEC is allowing companies to delay filing, although not many major players in the media and entertainment have. A major exception is AMC Entertainment, which said last month that it would delay both its representation and its first-quarter performances until June. The exhibition business, which receives zero revenue with all theaters closed, has been the hardest hit of all.