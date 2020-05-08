Ciara Blocks Military Moms' Online Baby Shower

WENN

Pregnant Ciara He has surprised a group of pregnant soldiers with gifts and a surprise during a virtual baby shower.

The "Goodies" singer made the unannounced appearance at a Zoom meeting hosted by the United Service Organizations (USO) charity for about 50 pregnant women and soldier's wives at Fort Hood Army Base in Texas.

"I am so grateful for all of you and your sacrifices," she said aloud to the women in the online meeting room, gifting everyone in attendance with a diaper pail and a gift bag.

Ciara, who is currently pregnant with her third child, explained that she was born in Fort Hood to a military family and that she personally relates to the lifestyle.

"I have a great connection with all of you for obvious reasons, for being a military brat," she smiled.

Ciara also discussed the challenges of parenting with her husband, the quarterback of the National Football League. Russell Wilson, during the blockade of COVID-19.

"I feel like there is something that makes you strong, and my mother had to deal with that too," he said.

Ciara was originally scheduled to perform at the USO center in Fort Hood on March 19, 2020, but the concert was postponed due to the pandemic.

The hit creator "Level Up" announced that she and her husband of almost four years are expecting another baby in January 2020.

Ciara shares her three-year-old daughter Sienna with the American footballer and also has a five-year-old son, Future Zahir, with her ex-boyfriend, the rapper. Future.