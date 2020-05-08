Chris Pratt quite satisfied with wife's haircut skills in times of quarantine

WENN / FayesVision

Taking fans along with him on a trip for a home cut from Katherine Schwarzenegger, the star of & # 39; Guardians of the Galaxy & # 39; He shares a series of photos of his before and after looks.

Chris Pratt You are in good hands when it comes to cutting quarantined hair. On Thursday May 7, Peter's pen of the "Guardians of the Galaxy"series of movies shared with his followers on social networks that his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger It has given his unruly hair a major cut, and he was quite pleased with the result.

Through three Instagram Story posts, the 40-year-old actor gave fans a peek before and after his home haircut. In the first post, he shared a selfie that saw him clench his teeth as his wife of 30 years stood behind him with electric scissors. On the photo, he wrote: "Here we go! Time to cut it!"

The following post captured Chris looking smug at the camera with a cleaner look. In legend, the "Jurassic World: Dominion"Star couldn't help but admire his wife's abilities." I have to admit it! Very good job from my wife, "he noted. His latest post featured his headshot with the" quarantine haircut "hashtag and thumbs-up emoji as well as clapping emojis.

Chris Pratt showed a quarantined haircut by Katherine Schwarzenegger

The quarantined haircut came just over a week after it emerged that Chris and Katherine were expecting their first child together. The couple has been married for almost a year. They were married in Montecito, California, in June 2019, and since then the actor has expressed his desire to start a family with his wife.

Since the news of the pregnancy came out, Katherine has been seen showing her tummy. On May 2, daughter of the actor-politician. Arnold schwarzenegger He took his dog for a walk in his Los Angeles neighborhood. He wore a black T-shirt and black leggings for the excursion, and covered his face with a hat and sunglasses.

While neither Chris nor Katherine have said anything about her pregnancy, their mother Maria Shriver She has shared her thoughts on becoming a grandmother. "I'm not exactly embracing that name. I'm going to find my own name," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm just going to be a mom. No, I can't do that. I have to do something else. I'll think about it. I'll solve it."