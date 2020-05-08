Chris Noth Joins Queen Latifah in CBS Series "The Equalizer" – Up News Info

Law and Sex and the city alumnus Chris Noth will join Queen Latifah in The Equalizer reboot, newly ordered to series by CBS.

The Equalizer, a reinvention of the classic series, starring Queen Latifah as Robyn, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her vast abilities to help those with nowhere to go.

Noth will play William Bishop, a quirky former CIA director who was Robyn's first handler and has a father-daughter relationship with her. I heard that he had been approached for the pilot, but was not available due to a theatrical engagement that failed due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was recently signed to the CBS drama.

In addition to Noth, the series stars Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, and Laya DeLeon Hayes.

Dana Owens, John Davis, John Fox, Debra Martin Chase, Richard Lindheim, co-creator of the original Equalizer The television series Shakim Compere and Liz Friedlander (pilot director) are executive producers. Universal Television, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios, produces in association with CBS Television Studios.