Chris Cornell's widow threatens to sue Soundgarden after being accused of fraud

Vicky Cornell has threatened to file a lawsuit in response to fraud allegations made against her by the three surviving members of her late husband's gang.

Chris CornellVicky's widow has threatened her late husband's ex-husband. Garden sound Bandmates with legal action if they don't drop their lawsuit against her.

The surviving members of the rock group – Kim Thayil, Matt Cameronand Ben Pastor – filed suit against the property of Vicky and Cornell in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Miami, alleging that they had made an "oral agreement" with Vicky to act free of charge in the "I am the highway: a tribute to Chris Cornell"Tribute concert in January 2019.

However, they continue to argue that while the concert is believed to have "raised many millions of dollars … Vicky Cornell did not intend to use part or all of the Cornell Concert proceeds for charitable purposes, but rather for public purposes. personal for her and her family. "

But in a note from your lawyer, Marty SingerThe rockers allegedly filled their pockets at the back of the concert, calling the accusations against Cornell's widow "an energetic fool."

Singer says members of the gang have tried to "beat her to give up her late husband's copyrighted works" by initiating a hate campaign, enlisting "cyber bullies and stalkers" to harass not only Vicky but her children.

The letter notes that the gang members liked the defamatory social media allegations against Vicky, adding: "What a shame and a shame for your clients (who) have earned millions of dollars from the hard work and talent of Chris Cornell. "

It ends with the threat of a malicious lawsuit lawsuit not only against the gang members but also against their lawyer, unless the gang immediately withdraws its fraud claim against Vicky.