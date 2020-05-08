CHP closes 710 northbound on Long Beach after fatal police shooting – Up News Info Los Angeles

PLAYA LARGA (CBSLA) – The northbound lanes of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach were closed early Friday morning after police fatally shot a man walking in the lanes with a knife.

A man was reported to be walking north on Highway 710 at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday. When CHP officers arrived, they saw that he was carrying a large knife, authorities said.

Officers tried to get him to drop the knife, and used less lethal force to subdue it, police said. When the man accused the officers "aggressively with the knife," the officers opened fire.

The man was taken to Long Beach Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. It has not been identified.

A Sigalert was issued for 710 northbound, just south of Highway 405, at approximately 1:15 a.m. The transition road from Highway 405 to Highway 710 Southbound was also closed.

Northbound traffic on Highway 710 is diverted on Willow Street, while southbound traffic is removed on Del Amp Boulevard.