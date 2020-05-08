Chipotle opens its first drive-thru in Brighton, Colorado

%MINIFYHTMLe483294e44f9fe251aa852daafd34ac615%

Even Chipotle skeptics might be tempted to try this latest development from the brand – a car driveway designed to pick up burritos, mugs, and more, when ordered in advance.

The Chipotlane, as the company calls it, opened at the Prairie Center near Interstate 76 in Brighton. Another new store with the drive-thru is expected to open in Parker in the coming months, according to a Chipotle representative.

Unlike typical driving lanes, Chipotle requires customers to order in advance from the website or business app. Customers place their order and receive time to drive and retrieve their meals.

CEO Brian Niccol first announced the new self-service store locations in 2019, according to Business Insider. More company units are opening across the country, but only these two are currently underway in Colorado.

2046 Prairie Center Parkway, Brighton, 720-259-5627, 10:45 a.m. at 10 p.m. daily to pick up and deliver

