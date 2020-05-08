China's new spacecraft, which looks like a Dragon crew, has just landed

The new, and as yet unnamed, Chinese spacecraft safely returned to Earth on Friday after a three-day mission. Under the care of three parachutes, the ship stopped in a Chinese desert at 1:49 a.m. ET (05:49 UTC). Images released by the Chinese space corporation showed a scorched but intact spacecraft.

For China, this was a historic flight, dispatching an unmanned prototype of its next-generation spacecraft at an altitude of 8,000 km. The mission also served to test a new variant of the country's most powerful rocket, the Long March 5B, which was also considered a success.

According to Space News, the spacecraft's reentry speed was 9 km / s as it approached from a higher orbit. This is on par with the high-speed return made by NASA's Orion spacecraft during its unmanned exploration-1 flight test mission in 2014, when the capsule reached a maximum altitude of 5,800 km.

China has not outlined, in detail, the scope of its ambitions for human exploration for the next decade. However, he plans to use his new Long March 5B rocket to build a modular space station in low Earth orbit in the next two to three years. A version of this new spacecraft, with a mass of 14 tons and a striking resemblance to SpaceX's Crew Dragon, is likely to play a role in delivering up to six crew members at once to space for that purpose.

Additionally, China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. now also has a vehicle capable of taking humans to deep space, and possibly to the Moon. The reentry speed of a spacecraft returning from the Moon is less than 11 m / s. And a larger version of this spacecraft, with a mass of more than 21 tons, is being designed for this purpose.

China has said it finally wants to build an outpost on the Moon, though it has been vague about when, citing dates both around 2030 and later in that decade to send taikonauts to the lunar surface. The country has not yet publicly declared whether such an effort would happen with a combination of the Long March 5B rocket, a larger developing Long Long 9, or some other heavy-duty booster.

What seems clear is that China is constantly accumulating pieces of architecture that could see the country's influence spread to cislunar space, and even the lunar surface, for the next decade.