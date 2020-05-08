Child care facilities making changes to stay safe, open during the coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

%MINIFYHTMLbb13fcaed086d07bd5d5a7b6c23f23c815%

– As restrictions are eased and more companies come back online, industry experts warn that childcare will be critical for workers to return.

Many parents recently found themselves working from home, helping with school work, and juggling childcare as well.

"Some parents say, 'I didn't know they were like this all the time,'" Natalie Ross shares with a laugh when her colleague Angela Martin joins us, responding simultaneously: "We did it!"

And yet, both employees, the Assistant Principal and the Director of the TLC Learning Center in Plano, know that children yearn for the comfort of routine.

"We are both living it," Ross shares. “Hours are off, routines are changing, so we are giving them virtual online lessons so they can see their teachers. It creates a feeling of normality and familiarity. "

Since March, the Plano center has been open to care for the children of essential workers, albeit with far fewer children on site, quickly implementing new procedures to keep everyone safe.

"So first thing in the morning, we obviously check the temperatures of all the staff, all the children, anyone who enters the building," says Ross.

Parents are left at the door, employees wear masks, and everyone does their best with social distancing from young children.

"We are alternating rooms, so we can clean and disinfect the room that was used the day before," says Martin. "We can use a different room, disinfect all the toys, we have a lot of disinfection here, so every day: routine, routine, wash your hands, disinfect."

So far, it is working and everyone has been fine.

For some fun and longing for a reason to celebrate, Mother's Day provides an opportunity to reconnect with students who are not currently in the center and share some goodies, even if the goody bags had to be placed in trunk.

"It was a very, very sweet gesture," says new mom Kara Juárez. "That we can do something together like this."

And as for the availability of child care to restart the economy, "it is much more important than people think," he said.

