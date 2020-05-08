Charli XCX, Kehlani, Hailee Steinfeld and more

%MINIFYHTML8e6e2d52a6725535bd16715de057deda15%

Y / N S / N is a guide to the music releases of the week based on our highly scientific and non-subjective Yes / No rating system.

Y: Charli XCX, "I finally understand" – Charli XCX's latest release, "I finally get it," from their upcoming quarantine album, is exactly the vibe I've been looking for in this lockdown stage. The constant but contained energy of the song has me jumping in my seat, not going so It's hard for me to get depressed because I can't go out dancing with my friends at the club. According to Charli, it is about The process of emotionally reconnecting with your boyfriend while they are isolated together. I feel you, Charli. 2020 is shaping up to be the true year of realize thingsMaybe this will eventually replace the Animal Crossing theme song as the soundtrack to my lock. –Lisa Fischer

Not really: Hailee Steinfeld, "End This (L.O.V.E.)" – In Hailee Steinfeld's "End This (LOVE)", she parodies the Nat King Cole classic and makes it an odious rule: "L is for the way you lied to me / Or is it the only one who sees that / V , you are so vindictive, so I will be vicious / AND END THIS LOVE, love, love, "she sings in a whispering tone indicative of Selena Gomez's discography more than hers. Steinfeld has powerful pipes, and his most shocking songs make use of his range. In this one, she doesn't even sound like herself. That could be an artistic option, but his best moments are found elsewhere. —Maria Sherman

Y: KAROL G, "Tusa At Home" – Overall, I think filming music videos for singles who already have music videos during a global health crisis reads like a cheap play to stay relevant, but Karol G's remake of "Tusa," "Tusa At Home" with Nicki Minaj is a true delight, and I appreciate your views being questioned. The song, once intended to commemorate a breakup, is now something of a celebration, an illustration that it's still okay to have fun at home, while acknowledging how much more fun it will be when everyone can get together again on something like, say, a Karol G. concert Call me hungry for healthy content, but this struck a nerve. -EM

Demons: Bullseye, "Nydia" – The knowledge that "Nydia" by the Puerto Rican band Buscabulla was an ode to singer Nydia Caro was enough to get me on board, and then I heard it: it's the saddest funk song, the darkest nightclub, a relaxing ode for a moment. problematic. I imagine it sounds better on the beach in Loíza, but since it will be a long time before it is an option for us, my kitchen works just as well. -EM

I'm obsessed: Melody, "The Teacher's Pet" It would be hard to find a more charming song and video that encapsulated the anxieties and reckless abandonment of adolescence than Melody's "Teacher's Pet," written by Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Melody Caudill, who recently turned 16 years old. It is a hymn for not knowing yourself and wanting to be everything at once, and a melancholic reflection for those of us who understand these growing pains so well. -EM

Y: Kehlani, "Can I" feat. Tory Lanez – This song from Kehlani's new album It was good until it wasn't It's all sex and loot, and while a song about creeping late at night isn't the best thing to calm the feeling of being trapped inside alone, it's a sweet slow jam, and it's the sordid thoughts within that count. –Clover Hope