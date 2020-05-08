Celina Powell boasts of leaking 6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg sex tapes

Instagram

The Instagram model claims that she has sexual recordings of her with the rapper & # 39; FEFE & # 39 ;, & # 39; What's my name? & # 39; spitter and DJ Akademiks, and uploaded them to his OnlyFans account.

Celina Powell Once again he shares intimate details of his personal life for his own benefits. The notorious influence hunter has now claimed that he has sexual recordings of her with Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine, Snoop dogg and DJ Akademiks separately.

The Instagram model has allegedly posted them to her OnlyFans account. "I NEVER left the exclusive tapes before I saw them on 69 and Snoop," the sex tapes announced in their Instagram Stories, before bragging about them, "You'll already think I was playing. I save all the videos."

Celina's OnlyFans account costs $ 29.25 to get 30-day access to her page and everything she's shared on it, including alleged sexual recordings with those two rappers and the personality of the entertainment media. According to the description on their OnlyFans page, the footage features "SNOOP, 69, AKADEMIKS F ** KIN AND SUCKIN".

Celina, who exposed Snoop with her in December 2019, was caught lying about being pregnant with the Long Beach native's son. Several months ago, she also claimed that the 48-year-old star kicked her out and they had a cocaine-fueled sex session. Without questioning his sneaky behavior, he admitted that Snoop wired him $ 20K to "make it up to him," but it was too late.

Neither 6ix9ine, Snoop, nor Akademiks have responded to Celina's claims. The former, on the other hand, has been promoting his first new music since his release from prison. "I'M LIVE ON IG FRIDAY 3PM EST," he dropped the ad on Twitter on Thursday, May 7, marking his first tweet since he was released from prison.

The tweet was followed by an announcement on a Times Square billboard, announcing that it will release a song via Instagram Live on Friday, May 8 and make a public appearance for the first time in months.