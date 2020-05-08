CBS News to Broadcast COVID-19 Frontline Medical Workers Special – Up News Info

CBS News will air a one-hour special in primetime, Courage and hope: 7 days on the front line, in which journalists integrate with emergency physicians and other medical workers who treat patients with COVID-19.

The special will air at 9 p.m. ET on May 15.

The project focuses on Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx, which is the largest hospital in New York City's hardest hit district.

The hospital had almost 700 patients, 80% of them diagnosed with the coronavirus. The CBS News team spent seven days in the emergency department and intensive care units. The teams wore protective gear, while capturing medical personnel who feared illness. The hospital even converted an auditorium to treat patients, and 70 of them died in the week CBS News was there. The special also featured those recovering as a nurse announces discharge with a "happy code" through the hospital speaker.

It also captures the cost that the crisis has affected medical personnel. A nurse says, "We need to recognize that some communities have been touched by COVID more than others. If we don't recognize that we can't fix the problem."

The project also highlights the impact on the neighborhood, as a parish priest walks the streets with a loudspeaker and blesses the sick and those locked up in their homes.

"Every second is critical in terms of saving a patient's life. Every second counts," says a hospital worker in a preview clip.