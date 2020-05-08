Caterina Scorsone and her husband separated months after receiving baby No. 3

Instagram

The actress from & # 39; Gray & # 39; s Anatomy & # 39; and her musician husband Rob Giles are heading for divorce after more than a decade of marriage and three children together.

"Grey's Anatomy"star Caterina Scorsone She has quit smoking with her husband for 11 years, just a few months after receiving her third child.

The actress, who plays Amelia Shepherd in the hit medical drama, and musician. Rob giles They became parents to little Arwen Lucinda in December 2019, but have now announced that they are no longer together.

In a joint statement, their representatives tell People.com: "Caterina and Rob have parted ways. They remain friends and are committed to raising their children in a spirit of love."

In addition to their newborn daughter, nicknamed Lucky, Scorsone and Giles, they share seven-year-old Eliza and three with Paloma.

The former couple married in 2009.