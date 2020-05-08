Caroline Hirsch's Caroline on the "Hard Ride" Ahead for Stand-Up Comedy – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Recognizing the general implications of a pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies, and closed international borders, Up News Info & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry squeal stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to diminish in the short term.

Caroline Hirsch has spent almost four decades as one of the main protagonists in comedy. Her namesake club, Caroline & # 39; s, has hosted a steady stream of A-list acts at her current location on 49th Street and Broadway since 1992. While the Times Square location lacks the downtown flair of Chelsea, the neighborhood where the club opened a decade earlier, It has its advantages. Robin Williams, a regular with Caroline, made an impromptu visit on a Saturday night after finishing an ADR session in a studio across the street in the Brill Building. "He stands at the entrance and starts waving to everyone when they come in," Hirsch recalled with a smile. "You know:" Name, please? "And making big check marks on a clipboard."

The nights at the club, or anywhere with a group of people, have evaporated as New York, the epicenter of COVID-19, struggles to get to the other side. Hirsch is confident that his business will survive and that live comedy will recover, but he is concerned about the cost facing the city and its creative community. Long before the pandemic, Hirsch began to branch out to produce. Your new docuseries, Call your mother, opens on Mother's Day night this Sunday, with comedians like David Spade, Awkwafina and Judy Gold, along with their mothers.

While production provides an outlet during the pandemic, Hirsch's other major initiative faces considerable uncertainty: the New York Comedy Festival in November. Last year's edition featured 150 shows for a week, in venues ranging from small clubs in the outer district to Madison Square Garden. For now, the festival continues as scheduled. But his intention with his core business is to seek to reopen only when a coronavirus vaccine or treatment is widely available. "It is going to be a difficult journey," he tells Up News Info from the Water Mill, the city of Hamptons, where he faces the pandemic. "But I am prepared for that."

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity and duration.

DEADLINE: When did you close Caroline’s?

CAROLINE HIRSCH: At the end of March. We stay until we receive the closing notice. We still had to go to the office. We have a restaurant in the club, people to look after, making sure the liquor is locked up, the food is distributed, all those other things.

DEADLINE: Did you have to fire staff?

HIRSCH Yes. Many of the waiters, who are the majority of the people who work there, were left without work. They were glad to receive that extra check every month. To be honest with you, we don't know when we will be able to open. We won't be able to open when they say "OK, now everyone is back in business!" That is not going to happen in restaurants and places where people gather.

DEADLINE: Do you see Broadway theaters as a comparison in this case?

HIRSCH Yes, we will take an example from Broadway. There they have audiences of approximately 1,000 to 1,500. Those audiences are really very close. We cannot bear this physical detachment. We are a place where people get together socially. It is not possible to have physical distance in a club. Caroline has approximately 300 seats. We cannot go down to 150 seats. That will not work. I have main entertainment. Comedians do not want to enter by half a house. The economy will not work for us. We really need to wait until we can all open the right path. This is how everything should open up. This is how theaters should open. We all need to be together and say "OK" as soon as we feel really comfortable. But that is not going to happen unless we have the medicines and even the vaccine. People are not going to go to big concerts. They are not going to go to Caroline until they are very, very convinced that they are safe.

DEADLINE: Have you at least considered any short-term options?

HIRSCH They tell us to be creative. You know what? I've been creative. I've been creative for 38 years on how to attract customers, okay? I am not going to reinvent the wheel here. People will be afraid until there is some kind of cure and until we are all convinced that we want to get out. This is how it will be. New York City is a place where people from all over the world visit. They come to our restaurants, they come to our museums, to our events, to clubs, to Broadway. It will be months before we go back to anything that seems normal.

DEADLINE: You must miss the club.

HIRSCH I am. I'm missing it. But we remain very optimistic about our approach to fall and the New York Comedy Festival. That is scheduled for November. We are still deciding that we are doing it. So that's something that is happening. And then we're taking it very freely on the reserves and we'll see where we go from there.

DEADLINE: What role does comedy play in helping us all process the pandemic?

HIRSCH Comedy helps us through. It helps us feel better. And when you go through something that makes you laugh, it's much easier to digest and much easier for our psyches.

DEADLINE: Comedy on television, especially late at night, seems to be in a strange state. They are doing their best, but it is often heavy.

HIRSCH It's heavy, and you see how all families get involved at night, with Jimmy Fallon and his children and his wife and Colbert talking to his wife. It's hard. It is really difficult and they are finding their way by doing it. It's funny: There are people on YouTube who have been doing this for years and have better production values ​​than what you see on air.

DEADLINE: What do you hear from the community of talents and comedians?

HIRSCH They want to work. Last year at the comedy festival, we worked with Trevor Noah at Madison Square Garden, I always think about it. Filled to the rafters. I'm thinking about it and saying, "When is that going to happen again?" It will be a time for that.

DEADLINE: Nothing can completely replace the live experience, but have you focused more on social media or digital?

HIRSCH I have always resisted the idea of ​​the club video. But I see that this trend will now be more in demand. So I'm definitely thinking about the bigger picture here, of Caroline. I am working to make it as big as possible. Only if I'm with the best dealer, but that's something that's planted in my head because of all this. Caroline's experience, but at home.

DEADLINE: Are you sure the club will return?

HIRSCH We will be back. Everyone will go back to where we were, but it's how long it will take. And the problem with that is, how many people will be lost by the time we get there? That is what kills me.

DEADLINE: Before the pandemic, it had already branched out into film and television production. What's the latest there?

HIRSCH I have opted for a couple of books. I have two comedies, a reality show, two documentaries. And we have Call your mother. That was a project that I had in mind for many, many years. A lot of comedians come from this dark background, but I said, "You can't do anything dark. It just has to be light, airy, and fun." We put it on the back burner. And then I met the ladies at Loki Film: Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady. They wanted to do something about me and I said, "No, it's not about me. What about comedians and their mothers?

DEADLINE: That looks like a rich streak.

HIRSCH They get a lot from their mother. It is an inherited gene. It is also environmentally how they grew up. When you see David Spade and Mrs. Spade, you know exactly where he got it from.

DEADLINE: And from now on, the comedy festival continues?

HIRSCH Right now, there is a festival this year. It is progressing as scheduled.

DEADLINE: What do you think the mood of the audience will be after the order to stay home decreases?

HIRSCH There will be this "I'm afraid to go out" feeling. But there is the other part, which is: "Oh, God, I really want to get out!"

DEADLINE: How do you think COVID-19 compares to September 11?

HIRSCH That was completely tragic. The day it happened, we were open-mouthed, we were so stunned. We closed for about three weeks and reopened with Mario Cantone. I will never forget it, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell was on the air (with her syndicated talk show) and said to everyone, "Get out. Go see my friend, Mario Cantone, Caroline's. Everyone needs go out. Go to your restaurants, to your neighborhood. "Because people did not leave their homes. We lost 3,000 people there and it was tragic. What we are going through now is worse for our economy. We will have a recession like we will never know when we get out of this .

DEADLINE: Do you have any idea what things will look like on the other side?

HIRSCH There will certainly be an appetite for comedy and an appetite for live events. The comedy will come out stronger than ever, especially seeing what everyone has been doing online and how creative they have been.