Canada's CBC Gem buys Hulu and BBC coming-of-age drama – Up News Info

CBC Canada has picked up the busy drama from Hulu and BBC Normal people.

The Canadian public broadcaster will air the coming-of-age drama, based on Sally Rooney's best-selling novel on its May 27 broadcast service.

Two episodes of the Hulu and BBC co-production, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal, will air weekly.

This comes as the 12-part series, with half-hour episodes, propelled the British broadcast network BBC Three to its best week when it launched last month, generating 12.6 million views in its first week.

Produced by Element Pictures of Ireland, Normal people Traces the complicated relationship of Marianne (Edgar-Jones) and Connell (Mescal) from the end of their school days in a small town in western Ireland to their undergraduate years at Trinity College. At school, he is well-liked and popular, while she is alone, proud, and intimidating. But when Connell comes to pick up his mother from her cleaning job at Marianne's house, an indelible connection grows between them, one that they are determined to hide. A year later, they both study in Dublin and Marianne has found her feet in a new social world, but Connell remains on the sidelines, shy and insecure. The couple enters and leaves each other's lives as they explore the complicated worlds of intimacy and young love.

It is adapted by Rooney and writers Alice Birch and Mark O’Rowe, it is directed by Lenny Abrahamson and Hettie Macdonald. The series is produced by Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Emma Norton, Anna Ferguson, Rooney, and Abrahamson. Endeavor Content handles international sales.