Can the coronavirus be transmitted sexually? – BGR

The new coronavirus can be spread only through drops containing viral loads that can reach a person's eyes, nose, or mouth.

A new study now says the virus can be found in the semen of infected or recovering men.

Future studies may be required to determine if the virus can be sexually transmitted.

Men are at greater risk than women of developing a serious case of COVID-19, we have been told since the early days of the pandemic. It is not clear why that happens, but we have seen some possible explanations for the phenomenon. One theory says that men live more dangerously than women. They are more likely to drink, and smoking and their unhealthy habits could put them at risk of developing other medical conditions. The new coronavirus infection could lead to a more severe COVID-19 evolution in men. After that, a study explained that the fault lies with the basic anatomy. The ACE2 receptors that the virus seeks to invade cells are also found in the testes, which is why men may experience a worse version of the new disease. There is no other evidence to support that study, as the researchers found traces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in semen in both men who recovered from the disease and men who went through the recovery process. The discovery is also essential to study how the new virus can spread, since scientists will have to determine if sexual transmission is possible.

The new coronavirus spreads through the drops. It is enough for an infected person to cough or sneeze, and perhaps even to talk, next to another person, to spread the disease. Sexual transmission has never been proven until now, but the new study suggests that it is something that needs to be investigated.

China researchers evaluated 38 male patients at the height of the pandemic in China in January and February, reports CNN. The study was published in the JAMA Network Open magazine.

About a quarter of them were in the acute stage, and almost 9% of them were recovering, according to the study. The semen of 16% of the men had traces of the new coronavirus.

"We found that SARS-CoV-2 may be present in the semen of patients with COVID-19, and SARS-CoV-2 can still be detected in the semen of recovering patients," the study read. "Even if the virus cannot replicate in the male reproductive system, it can persist, possibly as a result of privileged testicle immunity."

Privileged immunity refers to the fact that the immune system cannot fully reach the testicles to mount a defense similar to that of the rest of the body. The finding is not necessarily surprising, as viruses, including Ebola and Zika, were also found in semen, months after the patient had recovered. But they are not sexually transmitted diseases like HIV.

There is no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 can be spread through sexual intercourse, but more research will be required. "If it could be shown that SARS-CoV-2 can be transmitted sexually in future studies, sexual transmission could be a critical part of preventing transmission," the study says.

Condom use or withdrawal may be recommended for men with COVID-19 who are recovering from the disease.

A separate study from China looking at male gonadal function in men infected with the virus concluded that sex-related hormones were directly affected after infection and that more research is required to study the long-term effects.

