California Public Utilities Commission hits PG,amp;E with $ 1.9 billion fine for wildfires – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The California Public Utilities Commission imposed a record $ 1.937 billion fine on Thursday against PG,amp;E Co. for its role in the catastrophic 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County and 16 wildfires in North Bay in 2017.

The sentence was unanimously approved by the five members of the San Francisco-based commission in a live, broadcast, public meeting that was held remotely with commissioners and other participants at various locations.

The fine adds $ 262 million to a approximately $ 1.7 billion fine settlement agreed last year by PG,amp;E, the commission's security staff and representatives of the public services union for violations of the regulations.

Commissioner Clifford Rechtschaffen stated: "The extent of the devastation caused by PG,amp;E misconduct demands this record penalty."

The utility company said in a statement that PG,amp;E accepts the decision.

“We deeply regret the role that our team played in the tragic forest fires of recent years. We recognize our fundamental obligation to operate our system safely, "said PG,amp;E.

The utility company "will work to implement shareholder-funded system improvements and corrective actions required in the deal," PG,amp;E said.

Under the decision, PG,amp;E will not be able to recoup $ 1.823 billion in forest fire-related costs it has incurred or will incur by increasing rates for its customers in northern and central California. Instead, those costs will be absorbed by the shareholders of the utility company.

The fine also includes a mandate to spend another $ 114 million on system improvement initiatives and corrective actions.

But it does not include the requirement to pay an additional $ 200 million fine recommended in February by CPUC administrative law judge Sophia Park.

Thursday's commission decision imposes the fine, but suspends it permanently. Rechtschaffen recommended the suspension of the fine last month "to ensure that the payment of the fine does not reduce the funds available to satisfy the claims of forest fire victims."

The decision covers 16 fires in North Bay in 2017, for which Cal Fire discovered that failures in PG,amp;E electrical equipment were the cause, plus Camp Fire 2018, which was caused by a broken hook in a transmission tower it was carrying high-voltage lines in eastern Butte County.

The Camp Fire claimed the lives of 84 people and the North Bay fires, for which PG,amp;E was responsible, killed 22 people. 22 other people died in the 2017 Tubbs fire in Sonoma County, for which PG,amp;E has not been found responsible.

PG,amp;E hopes to be able to deduct $ 1.67 billion from the fine on its federal and state income taxes, according to the commission's written ruling. But the decision states that any tax savings associated with shareholder-financed operating expenses required by the deal will be returned to PG,amp;E clients and not to shareholders.

The CPUC said the amount of these savings is uncertain, but PG,amp;E has estimated that it could be $ 425.5 million.

PG,amp;E is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings at the United States Bankruptcy Court in San Francisco, seeking to approve a financial reorganization plan before the June 30 deadline to participate in an insurance fund to buffer public services from future forest fire claims.

The bankruptcy exit plan proposed by the utility would include a trust fund of up to $ 13.5 billion for victims not compensated by insurance, $ 11 billion for insurance companies that paid claims, and $ 1 billion for local governments. .

In 2015, the CPUC imposed a record $ 1.6 billion fine on PG,amp;E for a fatal explosion in a natural gas pipeline in San Bruno in 2010.

