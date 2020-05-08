California Governor Gavin Newsom says state must withdraw from Rainy Day Fund – Up News Info

California Governor Gavin Newsom hosted his COVID press conference on Friday from a florist, but the news he delivered was not optimistic.

When asked about declaring a budget emergency that would allow him to withdraw from the $ 18 billion state rain fund, Newsom admitted: "We will have to withdraw from our reserves," before pointing out that "Our reserves are historically high."

It may be so, but with the state now facing a projected budget deficit of $ 54 billion from this year to next, those reserves will not come close to closing the gap.

Newsom hinted at the tough cuts to come next month, noting that "we are constitutionally obligated" to balance the state budget, "by the end of June."

The Governor said it is better to make those difficult decisions in the front than in the back, when the pain is even more acute.

But, looking at income and unemployment, Newsom said "the job will not end when we balance the budget."

He noted that the unemployment figures released today by the federal government, a peak not seen since the Depression, "underestimate unemployment in this country. Those numbers are lagging.

Your evidence? California's unemployment charts have seen a jump of "4.3 million people since March 12." Add that to the pre-pandemic number of jobs, certainly low, and for a workforce of 18 million, "do the math," Newsom said.

"We are not at 14.7 percent. The state of CA is north of 20 percent at the moment."

"It is a very sober reality," said the governor.