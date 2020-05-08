Businesses prepare to reopen Friday in Stage 2 of Governor Newsom's plan – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After being closed for eight weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses in Los Angeles County will be operational again starting Friday.

Listed to reopen with curbside pickup alone are florists, car dealer showrooms, and stores selling clothing, toys, music, sporting goods, and books.

For the owner of Designs by David Floral Studio in West L.A., the reopening comes just in time.

"It's a huge step forward from where he's been for two months," said owner David Mark.

Mark had to leave his eight full-time employees when nonessential companies were forced to close.

He cut his expenses, refinanced his house, and deferred his mortgage and car payments to survive.

Now, one day before the biggest weekend of the year for his floral studio, Mark brought in his designers, helpers, and drivers to prepare and deliver orders for the Mother's Day weekend.

"Technically we are back on track and everyone here is happy to have a job," he said.

America Guevara has worked for David for 26 years and said it is the only job he has had since moving to Los Angeles.

“He was really tough, nervous, stressed with all of this. So I want to go back and work and I am so happy that we are happy to go back to work, "said Guevara.

Even though Mark didn't know his business could reopen tomorrow, he ordered all of these flowers weeks in advance, taking a risk.

"Even though the flower markets were closed and it was difficult to obtain products, I had many products in my refrigerator," he said.

So far, Mark's deliveries will go to Hollywood, Downtown, West L.A., Marina Del Rey, and South Bay between Friday and Sunday.

He believes the number of orders this year will be 50 percent of what he normally does during Mother's Day weekend.

Mark hopes that other businesses ordering him will also reopen and that his clients will return soon.

"It is huge, it is huge, to make the economy work absolutely again," said Mark.

Beau Boeckmann said he was hoping to let customers return to the Galpin Ford showroom.

"We are very excited to open our doors again," he said.

While the car dealership closed entirely for a short time, they have been able to operate online for weeks. However, they will now have to adjust their business model to comply with the state's public health order to reopen.

"We have been practicing the new normal, the new ways of doing business," he said.

Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer made it clear during a press conference Thursday that as companies reopen, they must follow the rules.

"If we don't do this right, if we really can't adhere to the guide … we'll see that peak that we don't want to see," he said.

While many business owners are excited about being able to reopen, some say customers will be too afraid to shop in stores.

"I feel like with social media, people are afraid of having COVID, afraid of spending money, and also afraid of being judged by others for really dating," said Rebecca Kennedy, owner of Earth Baby Boutique.

She said she is concerned that people will take months to shake off those fears.