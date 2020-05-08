Brawl explodes in the Atlanta mall: the day the coronavirus reopens! (Video)

A fight broke out in an Atlanta mall the day it reopened after the state shutdown, MTO News reported. And all hand-to-hand combat was captured on camera.

The video, which has been viewed more than 7 million times, questions whether Georgia ended its coronavirus blockade too soon.

In the video, which lasts only 17 seconds, three women are seen fighting. And a mall security guard joins the fight. Initially, the guard seemed like he was trying to end the fight, but after a few seconds, the male guard seemed to be attacking the women offensively.

The incident erupted at the Cumberland Mall in Atlanta.

"Get down, or I'll have to sprinkle them with pepper," the guard is heard saying as he struggles to separate the women.

Finally, a man comes flying into the box, kicking one of the women before shoving the security guard away and fleeing with another woman involved in the fight.