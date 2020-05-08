Brandy's faith is shaken by the death of Kobe Bryant high school graduation date

Entertainment tonight

The successful & # 39; Boy Is Mine & # 39; She says she is forced to reevaluate her faith in God after the shocking death of the Los Angeles Lakers player in a helicopter crash.

Singer brandy she was forced to reevaluate her faith in God after the surprise death of the NBA (National Basketball Association) star Kobe Bryant at the beginning of this year 2020.

The athlete and his teenage daughter. Gianna They were among the nine deaths from a helicopter crash in California in January, and, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the 41-year-old singer, who attended the Lower Merion Township High School prom in Philadelphia with the star, reflected on his passing. .

"It's unbelievable. I can't believe it, and I would honestly have to say it shook my faith," he said, as he promoted the new single "Baby Mama," with Chance of the rapper.

"That moment really shook my faith. It just stopped me in my tracks," added Brandy. "I just can't understand it. I don't understand it. I will never understand it to this day."

Following Kobe's passing, Brandy shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, featuring a graphic of basketball ace and Gianna. She wrote: "I will never understand."

"My condolences to @vanessabryant and to all the families who suffer during this tragic time. Love #Mamba #Mambacita".