Brandy still can't deal with the passing of his ex Kobe Bryant, he gets excited talking!

The singer couldn't help but get excited as she remembers her ex, the late legend, Kobe Bryant! Brandy explained during a Zoom interview for Entertainment Tonight that her tragic death even "shook her faith."

As fans know, the basketball star died a shocking and sudden death in a helicopter crash in January, along with his second daughter and seven other people who were on board at the time.

Now, the singer and songwriter admitted that she still cannot and many will never understand her loss.

‘I just can't understand it. I don't understand. I will never understand until today. That moment really shook my faith. It just stopped me cold, "Brandy told the media.

The two were briefly romantically involved in their teens, and attended their high school graduation party together in 1996, when they were both just 17 years old.

At the time that the news of his death shook the entire Internet, Brandy also turned to social media to express his pain and surprise.

She wrote: ‘I will never understand. My condolences to @vanessabryant, the whole family, and everyone in pain during this tragic time. Love #Mamba #Mambacita ".

Brandy previously talked about how they met at a basketball game.

Kobe was instantly drawn to the artist who had already made his successful debut in 1994 and invited her to the prom.

She told the New York Daily News at the time that: pidió He asked me to go to the prom with him, and since he was a good guy … I asked my mother and she said yes. I said I don't know this boy. I had no idea who it was. "

Sure enough, his mother Sonja Norwood later confirmed that was exactly what happened, noting that Brandy told him he was a basketball player: "I liked that he had involved the parents and was doing well academically … He seemed to be a good boy. " good boy. He was sensible and punished. And I said yes. "



