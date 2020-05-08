Boeing Launches First F / A-18 Block III Super Hornet Test Plane – Defense Blog

US aerospace giant Boeing announced on May 8 that the first F / A-18 Block III Super Hornet test aircraft left the final assembly.

"Two of these test aircraft will go to the US Navy, where they will help pilots become familiar with the upgraded aircraft and will be used in carrier flight tests," the company said on Twitter.

The F / A-18 Block III Super Hornet is the new highly capable, affordable, and tactical aircraft available from the U.S. Navy inventory. USA The Super Hornet is the backbone of the air wing of the US Navy. USA Now and for decades to come.

The combat-proven Super Hornet offers next-generation and next-generation multi-role attack combat capabilities, overcoming current and emerging threats in the future. The Super Hornet has the capacity, flexibility, and performance necessary to modernize any country's air or naval aviation forces.

Two versions of the Super Hornet, the single-seat E-model and the two-seat F-model, can perform virtually all missions on the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, precision-guided day / night attack, escort combat, close air support, suppression of enemy air defenses, sea attack, reconnaissance, advanced air control and oil missions.

Boeing is expected to deliver the Block III test jets to the Navy in early spring, where further testing will begin on both the NAS Patuxent River and China Lake at the Naval Weapons Station (NAWS).

This latest version of the Super Hornet includes an advanced cockpit system; advanced network infrastructure; reduced radar cross section; and a service life of 10,000 flight hours.