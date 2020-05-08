Bob Dylan Books Summer Release for First Original Album in Eight Years

The hit maker & # 39; Knockin & # 39; On Heaven & # 39; s Door & # 39; has announced the release date of & # 39; Rough and Rowdy Ways & # 39 ;, their first studio album of original songs since & # 39; Tempest & # 39; 2012.

Bob Dylan has announced its first original composition album in eight years.

"Rough and noisy ways"It will be released on June 19, 2020, after three cover version albums, The Guardian reported.

Two songs from the new album have been released in the past few weeks. His longest song in 17 minutes, "Murder Most Foul," a mystical reflection on the murder of JFK that also recalls decades of American pop culture and "I Contain Multitudes."

On Friday May 8, 2020, Dylan released a third song from the album, the guitar "False Prophet".

"I am not a false prophet," says Dylan in his characteristic growl. "I only know what I know." As he quotes Martin LutherThe phrase "enemy of the fight" and tells a "poor devil" to look at a "city of God" before finishing the song singing: "I don't remember when I was born / and I forgot when I died". "

The new album has ten tracks; in the CD version, 17-minute "Murder Most Foul" has its own record.

Dylan's last album of new songs was "Tempest" from 2012, followed by three collections of standards: "Shadows in the Night", "Fallen Angels" and "Triplicate".

"Rough and Rowdy Ways", which was inspired by 1929 Jimmie Rodgers classic "My rough and noisy ways"It will be his 39th studio album. The singer of" Knockin & # 39; On Heaven & # 39; s Door "released his self-titled debut album in 1962.

The 78-year-old singer was due to tour Japan in April, but was forced to cancel the concerts due to the coronavirus outbreak.